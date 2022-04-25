Crypto Mogul Barry Silbert: Buying Dogecoin "Crossed My Mind"

News
Mon, 04/25/2022 - 18:47
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert seems to have warmed up to the leading meme coin
Crypto Mogul Barry Silbert: Buying Dogecoin "Crossed My Mind"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert recently tweeted that buying Dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency, had crossed his mind. 

Some Bitcoin maximalists implored Silbert, one of the most influential people in the cryptocurrency industry, to stay away from the joke cryptocurrency. 

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus said that he likes dogs and memes in response to a tweet posted by Silbert. 

As reported by U.Today, Silbert tweeted that he had shorted Dogecoin on the cusp of Elon Musk’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut that took place on May 9. He bought an undisclosed number of 3x leveraged short tokens on the FTX exchange, promising to donate all profits to “financial education and Bitcoin-related causes.” 

Related
"Extreme Fear" Now Prevails on Crypto Market
Silbert’s tweet marked the top of Dogecoin’s massive rally that turned many heads in 2021. Shortly after reaching a market cap of $90 billion, the Bitcoin parody crashed back down to earth. Some members of the community even started blaming the crypto billionaire for puncturing the bubble.

The DCG boss claimed that Dogecoin was overvalued, claiming that Dogecoin didn’t have any utility.

Earlier today, the price of Dogecoin soared more than 15% on the reports that Musk was inching closer to acquiring Twitter. The social media giant is expected to announce its record-breaking deal with the centibillionaire on Monday. Prior to that, Musk bought a 9% stake in the social media platform.

The Tesla CEO recently indicated that Dogecoin would be accepted for Twitter Blue premium subscriptions.

On Sunday, Musk also suggested that using the meme cryptocurrency for tipping creators would be a “nice” way of boosting its utility.       

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Returns to Top 10 as Twitter Accepts Elon Musk's Buyout Deal
04/25/2022 - 20:04
Dogecoin Returns to Top 10 as Twitter Accepts Elon Musk's Buyout Deal
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Army Can Now Generate Passive Income, Ripple Helps Move 512 Million XRP, Ripple Case Resolution to Come in 2023: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/25/2022 - 16:36
SHIB Army Can Now Generate Passive Income, Ripple Helps Move 512 Million XRP, Ripple Case Resolution to Come in 2023: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment Is Big Failure, Study Shows
04/25/2022 - 16:11
El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment Is Big Failure, Study Shows
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya