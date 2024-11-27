    Dogecoin Rebound Underway as Retail DOGE Adoption Soars

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin retail traders want in as price rebounds after sell-offs
    Wed, 27/11/2024 - 12:05
    Dogecoin Rebound Underway as Retail DOGE Adoption Soars
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the dog-themed meme coin, has seen growing adoption, particularly among retail investors. The surge in activity suggests these investors are exhibiting Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). Despite the seeming waning market momentum in the broader cryptocurrency space, this development signals hope for a rebound.

    Is DOGE’s modest rebound behind adoption?

    In a post, altcoin analysts on X, Kate The Alt, used charts to show the increasing retail activity among investors. These retail traders are rushing to buy Dogecoin, possibly driven by a surge in price momentum.

    Related
    60.9 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Tue, 11/26/2024 - 16:00
    60.9 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Some analysts suspect that anticipation of increased utility after a change of administration in the United States (upcoming on Jan. 20) might have triggered it. This speculation lies in the role given to serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk in the new Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E).

    Additionally, Kate The Alt highlighted increased activity in Dogecoin trades. Notably, the number of Dogecoin trades across all exchanges has hit an all-time high (ATH). This does not refer to trading volume but to the number of trades conducted regardless of their size.

    This indicates that more participants are actively trading the coin due to FOMO. This increased trading activity could support positive price movement on the market.

    Uncertainty hits Dogecoin’s $1 journey

    As of this writing, DOGE’s price has increased by 0.83% to $0.3913. This rebound comes after DOGE slipped from a high of $0.3984 to a low of $0.3722 in the past 24 hours.

    Related
    196 Million Dogecoin Stuns Largest US Crypto Exchange
    Mon, 11/25/2024 - 12:30
    196 Million Dogecoin Stuns Largest US Crypto Exchange
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    With recent price performance, though, speculations have trailed Dogecoin that its pursuit of the $1 milestone might fail to happen. This has been fueled by the recent retracement in the price of Bitcoin, the world’s leading digital asset.

    DOGE’s price has rebounded after a major slump in the broader market. The correlation with Bitcoin might help the meme coin in its $1 pursuit as the broader market recovers.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 27, 2024 - 11:58
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Million Dollar ETH Move
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 27, 2024 - 11:43
    Ripple CTO Weighs In On Tornado Cash Beating US Treasury In Court
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aventus Introduces Blockchain Factory for Effortless Enterprise Blockchain Adoption
    Lightchain Protocol AI Positioned to Lead the Multi-Trillion-Dollar AI Blockchain Sector as LCAI Token Presale Goes Live
    Gate.io Precisely Identifies Quality Projects and Officially Launches Lamina1 (L1)
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Rebound Underway as Retail DOGE Adoption Soars
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Million Dollar ETH Move
    Ripple CTO Weighs In On Tornado Cash Beating US Treasury In Court
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD