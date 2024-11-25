'I Really Hope D.O.G.E. Is Successful,’ Dogecoin Founder Says, Here’s Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who created Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in December 2013, continues to issue posts supporting Elon Musk and his ventures.

This time, Markus tweeted, showing support and encouragement of Musk’s recent appointment as the head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, which the tech mogul and influencer prefers to refer to as D.O.G.E. — an acronym that resembles the name of Dogecoin (DOGE).

"Go Doge go": Shibetoshi Nakamoto

Markus stated without beating around the bush or leaving his playful and ironic manner of tweeting aside: "Really hope doge is successful." If this initiative by the new U.S. president fails, Markus believes, the country may face serious troubles: "If it isn't, kinda feels like the usa is f***d."

Here he voiced what he has stated many times before, along with Elon Musk and other finance and business leaders — namely, that the extensive spending by the U.S., which involves constant money printing and its devaluation, should be controlled since, as Shibetoshi Nakamoto added, "It's a quite literal death loop where the only solution is hyperinflation, which would ruin us."

“Go doge go,” he added, without bothering to spell out the “doge” in his tweet to look like “D.O.G.E.”

Dogecoin founder sides with Elon Musk against SEC

Last week, Elon Musk scored a small but significant victory against the SEC in the current $44 billion Twitter purchase probe initiated by the regulatory agency.

On Saturday, the billionaire retweeted a post that stated that the Supreme Court rejected the SEC’s request to sanction Musk for ignoring his court testimony in September. Still, he arrived for a repeat testimony attempt on Oct. 3 and compensated the SEC team’s travel costs, which comprised $2,923. In his Saturday X post, Musk commented on his victory, writing: “SEC. The middle word is definitely ’Elon’s,’ but I can never remember what the other two words stand for.”

Billy Markus supported him: “What an annoying organization.” A few XRP and DOGE enthusiasts joined Shibetoshi Nakamoto, congratulating Musk and slamming the SEC.

In the meantime, last week, current SEC Chairman Gary Gensler tweeted that he intends to resign from his position in late January 2025.