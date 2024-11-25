    'I Really Hope D.O.G.E. Is Successful,’ Dogecoin Founder Says, Here’s Why

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin co-creator has published ultra-bullish post about Elon Musk's new appointment that will impact US government's work
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 11:17
    Cover image via U.Today

    Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who created Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in December 2013, continues to issue posts supporting Elon Musk and his ventures.

    This time, Markus tweeted, showing support and encouragement of Musk’s recent appointment as the head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, which the tech mogul and influencer prefers to refer to as D.O.G.E. — an acronym that resembles the name of Dogecoin (DOGE).

    "Go Doge go": Shibetoshi Nakamoto

    Markus stated without beating around the bush or leaving his playful and ironic manner of tweeting aside: "Really hope doge is successful." If this initiative by the new U.S. president fails, Markus believes, the country may face serious troubles: "If it isn't, kinda feels like the usa is f***d."

    Here he voiced what he has stated many times before, along with Elon Musk and other finance and business leaders — namely, that the extensive spending by the U.S., which involves constant money printing and its devaluation, should be controlled since, as Shibetoshi Nakamoto added, "It's a quite literal death loop where the only solution is hyperinflation, which would ruin us."

    “Go doge go,” he added, without bothering to spell out the “doge” in his tweet to look like “D.O.G.E.”

    Elon Musk Slams SEC After Scoring Partial Victory in Court, DOGE Founder Joins Him
    Sat, 11/23/2024 - 08:28
    Elon Musk Slams SEC After Scoring Partial Victory in Court, DOGE Founder Joins Him
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Dogecoin founder sides with Elon Musk against SEC

    Last week, Elon Musk scored a small but significant victory against the SEC in the current $44 billion Twitter purchase probe initiated by the regulatory agency.

    On Saturday, the billionaire retweeted a post that stated that the Supreme Court rejected the SEC’s request to sanction Musk for ignoring his court testimony in September. Still, he arrived for a repeat testimony attempt on Oct. 3 and compensated the SEC team’s travel costs, which comprised $2,923. In his Saturday X post, Musk commented on his victory, writing: “SEC. The middle word is definitely ’Elon’s,’ but I can never remember what the other two words stand for.”

    Billy Markus supported him: “What an annoying organization.” A few XRP and DOGE enthusiasts joined Shibetoshi Nakamoto, congratulating Musk and slamming the SEC.

    In the meantime, last week, current SEC Chairman Gary Gensler tweeted that he intends to resign from his position in late January 2025.

