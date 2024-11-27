    Original U.Today article

    Dogecoin (DOGE): Dreams of $1 Over? Sharp XRP Skyrocketing Still Possible, Cardano (ADA) Stronger Than Everyone Else

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market takes strong hit, but it might pay off
    Wed, 27/11/2024 - 0:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE): Dreams of $1 Over? Sharp XRP Skyrocketing Still Possible, Cardano (ADA) Stronger Than Everyone Else
    Given the obvious signs of waning market momentum, Dogecoin's ambitious quest to reach the $1 milestone may have encountered a snag. Given that Bitcoin recently experienced a retracement that had an impact on altcoins in general, DOGE's trajectory appears less promising. The coin, which only a few weeks ago showed great promise, is currently experiencing a decline in inflows and a drop in market interest. Dogecoin has been directly affected by the steep decline in the price of Bitcoin. 

    Bitcoin dominance, which usually fuels altcoin rallies, has somewhat diminished, but overall market inflow has slowed considerably. One important factor that has hindered Dogecoin's ability to continue on its upward trajectory is the stagnation in capital movement. Dogecoin is now trading at about $0.39, having barely managed to hold onto its recent highs of around $0.50. Although the rising trendline on the chart remains a short-term support level, declining volume indicates that traders are losing faith in the market.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Additionally reflecting cooling momentum, indicators like the RSI are below the overbought zone, suggesting further consolidation or even a downward correction. Without a significant catalyst, the goal of hitting $1 seems less likely, but it is still possible. A large marketwide inflow or a special DOGE-specific event would be required for Dogecoin to regain its momentum.

    But Dogecoin runs the risk of losing ground, given the bearish market conditions and the impact of Bitcoin's weakness on sentiment. There could be a more significant correction toward $0.30 or even lower levels if DOGE breaks below the trendline support. 

    XRP's relevancy

    An important move toward higher levels may be imminent based on the recent price action of XRP. Despite the present reversal, it seems to be a constructive correction rather than the beginning of a more significant drop. The asset's momentum is still strong, which could pave the way for a recovery in the days ahead. After briefly testing levels above $1.60, XRP is currently trading at about $1.42. 

    The price has returned to a critical zone where prior resistance has become support as a result of the recent drop. This suggests that rather than reversing its trend, the asset is consolidating its most recent gains. The 50 EMA, 100 EMA and 200 EMA offer solid support below, and the exponential moving averages (EMAs) exhibit a bullish alignment. 

    Volume is still higher than it was before the rally, indicating that there is still interest in the asset. The RSI is also in a bullish zone, suggesting potential for more upward movement, even though it is a little below its overbought levels. 

    The recent setback is probably not a sign of weakness but rather a normal pause following a huge rally. In comparable market circumstances, XRP has consistently demonstrated resilience, swiftly recovering from small corrections. Support above $1.40 could help the asset gain traction for a follow-up test of $1.60 and possibly higher levels. 

    Cardano stays dominant

    Despite the general market trends, Cardano has demonstrated exceptional strength and resilience in its recent price performance. ADA is currently trading at about $0.99, having made a significant recovery from its consolidation phase earlier this year, paving the way for future possible gains. Its capacity to sustain momentum may be impacted by the difficulties associated with this upward trajectory.

    ADA has risen above key resistance levels because of the recent rally, especially around $0.70 and $0.50, which are now strong support levels. A discernible rise in trading volume supports this breakout, indicating increased market interest.

    The 50 EMA, 100 EMA and 200 EMAs' bullish alignment below the current price highlights the continued bullish outlook. The fact that ADA was able to maintain above $0.90, a crucial psychological level, suggests that buyers are very confident. Since the RSI is still high and has not yet indicated that the market is extremely overbought, there may be more upside potential before a correction takes place.

    Although ADA performs well, it encounters resistance in the $1.10-$1.15 range. In particular, if market sentiment shifts to the negative, this zone may serve as a temporary barrier. A slight tapering off of the volume in previous sessions may also be a sign of waning momentum. The next important support is at $0.70, and a deeper correction might aim for $0.50 if ADA is unable to hold above $0.90.

