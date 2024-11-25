    196 Million Dogecoin Stuns Largest US Crypto Exchange

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Massive Dogecoin whale transactions now sparking sell-off fears
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 12:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The broader crypto market is in unchartered territory, and some Dogecoin (DOGE) whales are potentially looking for an escape route. According to an on-chain transaction spotted by crypto tracker Whale Alert, an anonymous whale just transferred 197,606,395 DOGE to Coinbase exchange.

    Dogecoin whale activity, Mixed intentions

    Per the Whale Alert insight, the total DOGE from the whale is worth $84,591,504. This means the whale transferred when each Dogecoin was priced at $0.428.

    There are wide-ranging explanations for related whale transactions, especially one involving meme coins. A transfer into Coinbase suggests a readiness to sell off. This is logical as an insight into the historical trend of the sending wallet, which shows a steady inflow and outflow of funds.

    Considering the massive DOGE price growth over the past month, the potential sell-off move is explainable. From a highly bearish and volatile weekend, the Dogecoin price has inked mild 1.34% growth in 24 hours to $0.4361.

    In the past week, the premier meme coin has rallied $17%, with 224% growth over the past month. It has also maintained a trading volume north of the $10 billion benchmark over the past week.

    This massive growth makes profit-taking inevitable, especially for old whale HODLers.

    DOGE spotlight not fading soon

    Over the past few days, many digital currencies shed much of their value as combined crypto liquidation topped the $490 million threshold.

    With signs of recovery already underway, Dogecoin is notably reacting well to the whale sell-off news. It is worth noting that besides the Coinbase transfer, other DOGE whale transactions have been spotted on-chain, a sign that the spotlight is far from fading from the meme coin.

    Known as one of the best-performing assets on the market, the Dogecoin Foundation has unveiled plans to keep pushing the protocol’s growth. With more development work focused on open-source solutions, the foundation has set the tone for more DOGE adoption.

    #Dogecoin #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

