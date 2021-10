"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Listed on India's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange

ZebPay has become the latest crypto trading platform to add support for Shiba Inu

ZebPay, India's oldest cryptocurrency exchange with over four million customers, has added support for meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu , the company announced Wednesday.



Last week, the Dogecoin rival started trading on Austrian fintech platform Bitpanda, which has been funded by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel's venture firm.



Prior to that, the Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency also became available for trading on Coinbase Pro.



Binance , which listed SHIB back in May, remains the biggest market for the meme cryptocurrency, accounting for over 27% of its trading volume.

India holds less than 1% of the world's crypto currencies and its potential investor base is 100 million.

In a March interview, ZepPay CEO Rahul Pagidipati told The Economic Times that the Indian crypto market has plenty of potential for future growth due to its enormous investor base: