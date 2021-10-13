"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Listed on India's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange

ZebPay, India's oldest cryptocurrency exchange with over four million customers, has added support for meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu , the company announced Wednesday.



Last week, the Dogecoin rival started trading on Austrian fintech platform Bitpanda, which has been funded by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel's venture firm.



Prior to that, the Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency also became available for trading on Coinbase Pro.



Binance , which listed SHIB back in May, remains the biggest market for the meme cryptocurrency, accounting for over 27% of its trading volume.

India holds less than 1% of the world's crypto currencies and its potential investor base is 100 million.

In a March interview, ZepPay CEO Rahul Pagidipati told The Economic Times that the Indian crypto market has plenty of potential for future growth due to its enormous investor base: