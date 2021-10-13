woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Listed on India's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange

News
Wed, 10/13/2021 - 14:40
article image
Alex Dovbnya
ZebPay has become the latest crypto trading platform to add support for Shiba Inu
"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Listed on India's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

ZebPay, India's oldest cryptocurrency exchange with over four million customers, has added support for meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, the company announced Wednesday.

Last week, the Dogecoin rival started trading on Austrian fintech platform Bitpanda, which has been funded by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel's venture firm.

Prior to that, the Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency also became available for trading on Coinbase Pro.

Binance, which listed SHIB back in May, remains the biggest market for the meme cryptocurrency, accounting for over 27% of its trading volume.

woj
woj

Related
CEO of $9.5 Trillion Asset Manager Suggests That Bitcoin May Be Worthless
In a March interview, ZepPay CEO Rahul Pagidipati told The Economic Times that the Indian crypto market has plenty of potential for future growth due to its enormous investor base:

India holds less than 1% of the world's crypto currencies and its potential investor base is 100 million.

While the future of cryptocurrencies remains murky in India due to regulatory uncertainly, Pagidipati is convinced that India will not go as far as banning cryptocurrencies since there is great demand for the new asset class.

As reported by U.Today, a Morning Consult survey showed that 86% of Indians have trust in cryptocurrencies despite the government's hawkish attitude toward them.

#Dogecoin News #Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Polkadot (DOT) Records Double-Digital Price Spike Ahead of Upcoming Parachain Launch
10/13/2021 - 19:05
Polkadot (DOT) Records Double-Digital Price Spike Ahead of Upcoming Parachain Launch
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple Exec Leaves for Crypto Firm Advised by Former SEC Chair
10/13/2021 - 15:57
Ripple Exec Leaves for Crypto Firm Advised by Former SEC Chair
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Nodle Decentralized Wireless Protocol Supports Berty Foundation with $1 Million Grant in Nodle Cash
10/13/2021 - 15:39
Nodle Decentralized Wireless Protocol Supports Berty Foundation with $1 Million Grant in Nodle Cash
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov