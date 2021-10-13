woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Binance to Remove OTC Marketplace for Chinese Yuan

News
Wed, 10/13/2021 - 06:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Chinese cryptocurrency traders are running out of options, with Binance announcing that it will discontinue OTC trading for the Chinese yuan
Binance to Remove OTC Marketplace for Chinese Yuan
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will discontinue support for the Chinese yuan on its over-the-counter trading platform on Dec. 31.

The company claims that the removal of the OTC marketplace is linked to “regulatory requirements.”

Users from mainland China will only be able to withdraw funds or close their positions.    

Binance’s announcement pushed the Bitcoin price to an intraday low of $54,684.

Related
China's WeChat Now Blocks Search Results for Crypto Exchanges
The company highlighted its commitment to regulatory compliance in its statement:   

woj
woj

Binance withdrew from the Chinese mainland market in 2017 and does not engage in exchange business in mainland China. Binance has always attached great importance to compliance obligations and has always strictly complied with the relevant requirements of local regulatory agencies.

After China banned crypto exchanges in 2017, local cryptocurrency traders would mainly rely on OTC desks amid severe regulatory scrutiny.

However, residents from mainland China are now running out of options amid the government’s intensifying crackdown.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Fintech Unicorn Elrond to Acquire First Romanian E-Money License Holder
10/13/2021 - 08:12
Fintech Unicorn Elrond to Acquire First Romanian E-Money License Holder
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Charles Hoskinson Trolls IMF, Says Crypto Adoption Will Save Emerging Countries from Hyperinflation
10/13/2021 - 08:09
Charles Hoskinson Trolls IMF, Says Crypto Adoption Will Save Emerging Countries from Hyperinflation
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Binance to Remove OTC Marketplace for Chinese Yuan
10/13/2021 - 06:49
Binance to Remove OTC Marketplace for Chinese Yuan
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya