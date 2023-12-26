Advertisement
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Moves Millions to Robinhood


Alex Dovbnya
71.2 million Dogecoin, worth about $6.39 million, were recently transferred to Robinhood
Tue, 26/12/2023 - 19:47
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Moves Millions to Robinhood

A transfer involving 71.2 million Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at $6.39 million, was made from an unknown wallet to the trading platform Robinhood, according to Whale Alert, a service that monitors large-scale cryptocurrency transfers. This comes as the price of the flagship meme coin is experiencing a significant downturn.  

Recent DOGE transitions  

The latest transfer to Robinhood is not an isolated event in the Dogecoin space. A review of recent activities indicates a pattern of large movements. 

Just hours earlier, a transaction of 367 million DOGE ($33.63 million) occurred between unknown wallets. 

Additionally, a massive transfer of nearly 1 billion DOGE ($91.20 million) from Binance to an unknown wallet was noted. 

These transactions are complemented by other notable movements, including 112 million DOGE ($10.44 million) leaving Robinhood and over 64 million DOGE ($5.87 million) moving to Coinbase. 

Dogecoin's price performance 

Jake Wujastyk, a notable market analyst, recently shared his insights on Dogecoin's price chart, describing it as one of his "favorite-looking setups." However, the meme coin is failing to buck the broader bearish trend. 

Currently, DOGE is priced at $0.090240 after experiencing a 4.3% decrease, with a trading range between $0.089256 and $0.094891 over the past 24 hours. 

Dogecoin's market capitalization stands at $12.85 billion with a trading volume of $703.83 million. 

#Dogecoin News
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

