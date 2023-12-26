Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Moves Millions to Robinhood

A transfer involving 71.2 million Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at $6.39 million, was made from an unknown wallet to the trading platform Robinhood, according to Whale Alert, a service that monitors large-scale cryptocurrency transfers. This comes as the price of the flagship meme coin is experiencing a significant downturn.

Recent DOGE transitions

The latest transfer to Robinhood is not an isolated event in the Dogecoin space. A review of recent activities indicates a pattern of large movements.

Just hours earlier, a transaction of 367 million DOGE ($33.63 million) occurred between unknown wallets.

Additionally, a massive transfer of nearly 1 billion DOGE ($91.20 million) from Binance to an unknown wallet was noted.

These transactions are complemented by other notable movements, including 112 million DOGE ($10.44 million) leaving Robinhood and over 64 million DOGE ($5.87 million) moving to Coinbase.

Dogecoin's price performance

Jake Wujastyk, a notable market analyst, recently shared his insights on Dogecoin's price chart, describing it as one of his "favorite-looking setups." However, the meme coin is failing to buck the broader bearish trend.

Currently, DOGE is priced at $0.090240 after experiencing a 4.3% decrease, with a trading range between $0.089256 and $0.094891 over the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin's market capitalization stands at $12.85 billion with a trading volume of $703.83 million.