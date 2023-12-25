Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Dogecoin profitability has grown, with over three million addresses in profit
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 12:25
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Dogecoin (DOGE) price has slumped marginally by 0.77% to $0.09309, a price level that appears to be dampening sentiment in the coin’s bid to end the month on a positive note. Despite this bearish trend, Dogecoin’s profitability sits at its highest level for the year, as data from IntoTheBlock pegs this metric at 66.86%.

Advertisement

Related
Dogecoin Surges 8.32%, While DOGE Enters 'Greed' Zone

According to the data, a total of 3.56 million addresses are in the money, leaving just about 1.4 million addresses out of the money. For Dogecoin, this profitability level is the best recorded in 2023 after long periods of price drawdowns. Unique on-chain metrics from IntoTheBlock spell better omens for Dogecoin as the meme coin race tightens some more.

One of these metrics, the number of active addresses based on profitability, has also soared by a mile. Per the IntoTheBlock data, addresses in this category add up to 6,390, while active addresses out of the money come in at 2,180.

These figures are important for Dogecoin as they help establish its dominance in the evolving world of cryptocurrencies. They also serve as a major prop-up for Dogecoin in its bid to chart a higher price in the near future.

How is Dogecoin surviving the meme coin revolution?

One major trend in the broader crypto ecosystem is a defined meme coin revolution that has seen the emergence of relatively newer entrants like PEPE and BONK, among others.

Related
Dogecoin Founder Sparks Unbelievable Ethereum-Solana Face-Off

Despite tough competition, Dogecoin is still the best asset of the hoard, as it boasts of a market capitalization of $13,250,806,393, placing it as the 10th largest cryptocurrency at the time of writing. Without much utility to show its long-standing community, Dogecoin is riding the trend based on its first-mover advantage.

With massive whale support, Dogecoin remains the most stable meme coin and arises as a more viable option compared to the more volatile ones around today.

#Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
2023/12/25 12:24
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
2023/12/25 12:24
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
2023/12/25 12:24
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Bitcoin ETF Amendment Deadline Reportedly Set, Is US SEC Ready to Grant Approval Now?
Bitcoin ETF Amendment Deadline Reportedly Set, Is US SEC Ready to Grant Approval Now?
Show all
Advertisement
AD