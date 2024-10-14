Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Enormous 133,000 Surge: What's Happening?

    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin seeing substantial recovery as number of active users surges
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 10:42
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Enormous 133,000 Surge: What's Happening?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The number of active addresses for Dogecoin has increased dramatically, hitting 133,880, the highest level in eight months. This surge in activity is attracting attention to the asset and raises some questions about potential causes and implications for the asset's price and general market dynamics.

    A rise in active addresses typically signifies increased interest in or activity on the asset, implying that more traders and investors are joining or returning to Dogecoin. The spike might be the result of more network transactions, awaiting news or speculative interest. 

    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Such spikes in active addresses have historically been accompanied by increased price volatility, which frequently corresponds with noteworthy market movements, such as steep increases or decreases. The asset has been consolidating, as can be seen from the provided Dogecoin price chart, which currently has the price at about $0.108. Since more transactions and wallet movements frequently precede notable price action, the abrupt spike in activity may be a sign of an impending breakout.

    At $0.116, a crucial level that the price has found difficult to breach, DOGE is currently encountering resistance. Dogecoin might seriously try to surpass this level if the momentum from this increase in active addresses continues. But care should be taken. Price increases that are sustained are not always the result of an abrupt spike in active addresses. 

    There are instances when it shows speculative actions followed by corrections. It will be crucial to monitor whether this spike in activity results in sustained buying pressure or is merely a passing anomaly, even though it is a positive sign of increased interest. All things considered, the increase in active addresses suggests that a major development is about to happen in the Dogecoin ecosystem.

    The way the market reacts in the upcoming days will determine whether this results in a long-lasting price rally or simply more volatility. Two crucial levels to keep a close eye on are the resistance at $0.116 and the support at $0.108.

    #Dogecoin
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

