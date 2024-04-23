Advertisement
    New Elon Musk and Dogecoin (DOGE) Animation Stirring Major Community Buzz

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin community amused with Elon Musk's new featured animation
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 15:05
    New Elon Musk and Dogecoin (DOGE) Animation Stirring Major Community Buzz
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new animation of one minute, 24 seconds in length, featuring Elon Musk and Dogecoin (DOGE), is generating a major buzz in the crypto space as the short clip addresses prevailing concerns of interoperability in the Web3 ecosystem.

    The post, shared on X by Sir Doge of the Coin, speaks of introspection with Michael Jackson’s classic song, "Man in the Mirror," used as the soundtrack to the short animation with a powerful message for players in the cryptocurrency space.

    Musk suffers insomnia from DOGE rejection

    The animation portrays the frustrations that greet users of one platform who are unable to transact on another due to a lack of interoperability. In the clip, Musk noticed a little girl denied the ability to pay for a cookie using her X wallet by the DOGE seller at a street corner stand.

    The incident troubles Musk, who had a bout of insomnia recollecting on the disappointment faced by users and in a move to right it, acts on the words of the theme song, “Man in the Mirror.” This prompts a solution where DOGE and X collaborate as the clip ends, with the little girl being able to pay for cookies using the X wallet, just as the DOGE meme and Musk appear together.

    This hints at Musk’s plan to launch a peer-to-peer payment platform and transform X into an all-embracing app that is the "everything app" to users globally. The plan for integration of payment solutions into X is still unclear, but some are speculating that Dogecoin is locked as one of the first supported currencies.

    Is DOGE and X collaboration imminent?

    U.Today reported in March how Musk made big moves toward crypto payments by obtaining licenses in three new states – Illinois, New Mexico and Oregon. The move is seen as a giant leap to actualize Musk’s vision of expanding X beyond the initial scope of Twitter as a social media platform.

    Analysts say the animation clip speaks to a possible collaboration given speculations that Musk could be the whale who holds over 36 billion coins. The tech billionaire and meme lover has an influence in the crypto space, as his post usually drives market sentiments.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

