Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Crypto Is House of Cards

During his most recent appearance on Australian television panel “The Project,” Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer compared cryptocurrencies to a house of cards.



“Some of the cards at the bottom of that have started to tumble,” Palmer says.



However, he concedes that it’s “too early” to definitely state whether or not the most recent price correction has marked the end of cryptocurrencies.

No value proposition

Palmer has opined that decentralized finance is actually the underlying reason behind the cryptocurrency crash. Lenders, who were gambling with users' funds to offer too-good-to-be-true interest rates, are to blame for the reason cryptocurrency crash, according to the Dogecoin co-founder. “Obviously, when you are doing that, all it takes is one of those things that you making a bet on to crash, and then it sets off the whole kind of chain reaction.”