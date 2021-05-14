Dogecoin and Fam Back? Reasons Behind DOGE, AKITA, SHIB Pumps

Opinions
Fri, 05/14/2021 - 15:02
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Here's how Dogecoin (DOGE) clones are recovering from carnage - and why some of them have started pumping again
Dogecoin and Fam Back? Reasons Behind DOGE, AKITA, SHIB Pumps
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

On May 12, 2021, Ethereum (ETH) inventor Vitalik Buterin "rug-pulled" the whole segment of memetic coins. However, it looks like the time to open short positions in pairs has not come yet. What catalyzes the "dog-coins" this time?

Dogecoin (DOGE) family on fire yet again

Today, May 14, 2021, many "dog-coins"—memetic cryptocurrencies that are attempting to leverage the hype around Dogecoin (DOGE)—were among the top gainers on major spot exchanges.

Dog-Coins resumed pumps
Image by CoinGecko

Namely, the price of Akita Inu Coin (AKITA) added almost 100 percent in three hours; it rocketed from $0,00000762 to $0,00001443 between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. UTC. At press time, AKITA is struggling with the $0,00001 level.

The ShibaPup (SHIBAPUP) coin jumped from $8 to $16 in the same period. The Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) upsurge is less impressive: yesterday, it added 22 percent in four hours.

The father of all "dogs," Dogecoin (DOGE), rallied from $0.38 to $0.55 overnight, adding 45 percent in hours. The main reason behind the pump is (predictably!) a statement by Elon Musk.

Related
DOGE Spikes 23% as Elon Musk Confirms His Strong Support of Crypto, Calling for Introducing Carbon Tax

Tesla's Techno King stressed that he is not abandoning crypto but will turn to more energy-efficient decentralized technologies that avoid using fossil fuels.

Elon Musk collaborates with "Dogecoin devs." What's wrong with this statement?

Also, after the sell-off initiated by Vitalik Buterin, a new phase in the re-accumulation of memetic coins may have begun. Thus, the ongoing correction is treated by some traders as a rare opportunity to "buy the dip."

At the same time, Elon Musk confused the entire crypto segment with a strange statement about Dogecoin (DOGE) prospects:

Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising.

Top-notch crypto influencers, including prominent cypherpunk Adam Back, recalled that Dogecoin (DOGE) development has been almost dormant for many years. Crypto researcher Vijay Boyapati is also left guessing which developers Elon Musk pretends to work with.

Bitball Bitball

Related
Dogecoin Core Dev for Seven Years Passed Away. Here's What She Said About Musk and DOGE

As covered by U.Today previously, the entire Dogecoin (DOGE) community is not excited about Elon Musk's interest in this "joke" cryptocurrency.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image XRP Holders' Petition to Investigate Jay Clayton Obtains Required Number of Signatures
05/14/2021 - 17:16

XRP Holders' Petition to Investigate Jay Clayton Obtains Required Number of Signatures
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image DAO1 Announces Initial Launchpad Offering on YFDAI: Details
05/14/2021 - 17:14

DAO1 Announces Initial Launchpad Offering on YFDAI: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 14
05/14/2021 - 16:30

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img