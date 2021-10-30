DOGE, ETH and SHIB Price Analysis for October 30

Original U.Today article

Can DOGE or SHIB keep showing the same growth?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Despite the correction of some of the top 10 coins, the cryptocurrency market keeps rising, and most of the assets are in the green zone.

ETH/USD

Etheruem (ETH) is the second-most growing coin from the list, rising by 0.09% over the past 24 hours.

Analzying the technical picture, Ethereum (ETH) could set a new peak; however, it could not keep the rise going and made a false breakout. If the current day finishes around the $4,300 mark, the decline may continue to $4,170, which serves the recently formed mirror level.

All in all, there is a high chance to see a bounceback as the selling trading volume is low at the moment.

Ethereum is trading at $4,314 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the only loser today, falling by 2.47% since yesterday.

Despite today's decline, DOGE remains trading in a wide channel with no strong bullish or bearish signals. If, today, the coin cannot fix above the $0.28 mark, then the decline might continue to the area of the most liquidity around $0.245 in order to gain more energy for the growth.

To sum up, bulls keep dominating in the mid-term scenario as the buying trading volume is high.

DOGE is trading at $0.277 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the biggest gainer today as the rate of the meme coin has increased by 2%.

After a false breakout of the $0.000088 level, SHIB is trading in a channel with support at $0.00005. The selling volume has reduced slightly, which means that traders are accumulating power for a further sharp move. In this case, sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00007154 at press time.