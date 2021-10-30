lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery
Original U.Today article

DOGE, ETH and SHIB Price Analysis for October 30

Price Predictions
Sat, 10/30/2021 - 15:39
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE or SHIB keep showing the same growth?
DOGE, ETH and SHIB Price Analysis for October 30
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Despite the correction of some of the top 10 coins, the cryptocurrency market keeps rising, and most of the assets are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Etheruem (ETH) is the second-most growing coin from the list, rising by 0.09% over the past 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Analzying the technical picture, Ethereum (ETH) could set a new peak; however, it could not keep the rise going and made a false breakout. If the current day finishes around the $4,300 mark, the decline may continue to $4,170, which serves the recently formed mirror level.

Related
BTC, DOGE and BNB Price Analysis for October 28

All in all, there is a high chance to see a bounceback as the selling trading volume is low at the moment.

Ethereum is trading at $4,314 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the only loser today, falling by 2.47% since yesterday.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Despite today's decline, DOGE remains trading in a wide channel with no strong bullish or bearish signals. If, today, the coin cannot fix above the $0.28 mark, then the decline might continue to the area of the most liquidity around $0.245 in order to gain more energy for the growth.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 27

To sum up, bulls keep dominating in the mid-term scenario as the buying trading volume is high.

DOGE is trading at $0.277 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the biggest gainer today as the rate of the meme coin has increased by 2%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

After a false breakout of the $0.000088 level, SHIB is trading in a channel with support at $0.00005. The selling volume has reduced slightly, which means that traders are accumulating power for a further sharp move. In this case, sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00007154 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction #SHIBUSDT
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image DOGE, ETH and SHIB Price Analysis for October 30
10/30/2021 - 15:39
DOGE, ETH and SHIB Price Analysis for October 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Tron CEO Justin Sun Withdraws $4.2 Billion from Aave, Colin Wu Explains Why
10/30/2021 - 15:02
Tron CEO Justin Sun Withdraws $4.2 Billion from Aave, Colin Wu Explains Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image SCAM ALERT: DeFi Investors Targeted by Dangerous Malware
10/30/2021 - 14:51
SCAM ALERT: DeFi Investors Targeted by Dangerous Malware
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov