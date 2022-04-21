DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 21

Original U.Today article

How great are the chances to see a rise of the memecoins soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls remain more powerful than bears as all pf the coins from the top 10 list keep trading in the green zone.

DOGE/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of DOGE is going down by 0.34% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the fall, DOGE is trading in the middle of the channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the market. In addition, the trading volume is going down, confirming the fact that none of the sides have accumulated enough power for further sharp moves.

In this case, the more likely scenario is continued sideways trading in the range of $0.14-$0.1450 for the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1414 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has remained the same since yesterday.

SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as it is also trading in the channel with neither bullish nor bearish signals. However, if buyers can hold the current level and fix above $0.000026, there is a chance to see slight growth to the nearest resistance at $0.000030 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002520 at press time.