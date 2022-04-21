Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 21

Price Analysis
Thu, 04/21/2022 - 15:52
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are the chances to see a rise of the memecoins soon?
Bulls remain more powerful than bears as all pf the coins from the top 10 list keep trading in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of DOGE is going down by 0.34% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
Despite the fall, DOGE is trading in the middle of the channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the market. In addition, the trading volume is going down, confirming the fact that none of the sides have accumulated enough power for further sharp moves.

In this case, the more likely scenario is continued sideways trading in the range of $0.14-$0.1450 for the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1414 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has remained the same since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as it is also trading in the channel with neither bullish nor bearish signals. However, if buyers can hold the current level and fix above $0.000026, there is a chance to see slight growth to the nearest resistance at $0.000030 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002520 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

