XRP Rival Stellar Outshines Solana in RWA Ranking

The real-world asset (RWA) tokenization space has recorded significant development, with Stellar (XLM) now in the spotlight. In a recent ranking spotted by U.Today, XLM made the top five blockchains with the greatest interest in RWA.

Stellar secures third place in RWA blockchain rankings

According to the value locked ranking on RWA.xyz, Stellar came third, only surpassed by the Ethereum and zkSync Era. Despite recording a 1.45% drop in the 30 days, Stellar secured the spot with a total value of $475.73 million.

Ethereum and zkSync Era were valued at $6.55 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively. Algorand and Aptos completed the top five spots. The duo had a total value of $402.44 million and $345.85 million, respectively.

This development saw Solana edge out of the top five to sixth place. Despite its 3.78% increase in value locked, the Solana ecosystem managed to rake in a total of $314.4 million.

The ranking suggests Stellar is gaining traction in the RWA tokenization space, as it has overtaken Solana. It indicates RWA pioneers' growing use of the Stellar network over Solana, reflecting the blockchain’s competitiveness.

However, Ethereum remains dominant, possibly due to user demand and confidence in the network.

Stellar sees spike in trading despite daily dip

Stellar recently registered a 10% jump in the broader cryptocurrency market as it eyes a golden cross. The development sparked positive sentiment in the Stellar ecosystem, which registered four straight days of gains.

XLM also ended the last week of April in breakout mode as its key metrics, such as trading volume and price, grew significantly — fueling confidence in the market.

As of press time, the XLM price was changing hands at $0.2592, a 4.01% decline in the last 24 hours. However, investors are active as the asset has seen a 12.99% uptick to $145.82 million within the same time frame.

Stellar might post a rebound with the latest development in the RWA space.