Original U.Today article

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 19

Price Analysis
Tue, 04/19/2022 - 15:46
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins rise faster than Bitcoin (BTC) at the moment?
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 19
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls have seized the initiative as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued yesterday's growth, going up by 5.44%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the local resistance level at $41,557 against increased trading volume. If buyers can fix above it and the volume keeps growing, there is a chance to see further growth to $44,200. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current month.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,546 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is following Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 4.79% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View
ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Cardano (ADA) is trading in the narrow range of $0.863-$0.994. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the local resistance. If the trading volume remains the same and the daily candle fixes around the $1 mark, the upward move may continue to $1.10 within the next week.

ADA is trading at $0.954 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has grown the least from the list, rising by 3.85%.

​BNB/USD chart by TradingView
BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similar to Cardano (ADA) as the rate of the native exchange coin is approaching the local resistance at $424. Overall, if buyers can hold the gained initiative and return the price to $430-$440 zone, the growth may lead to the next vital level at $455 soon.

BNB is trading at $421 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by Porsche Dealer
04/19/2022 - 19:10
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by Porsche Dealer
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 1.17 Trillion SHIB Whale Buys $4 Million in APE, $1.5 Million in SAND
04/19/2022 - 16:21
1.17 Trillion SHIB Whale Buys $4 Million in APE, $1.5 Million in SAND
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Beer Giant Anheuser-Busch Joins Metaverse Bandwagon
04/19/2022 - 16:05
Beer Giant Anheuser-Busch Joins Metaverse Bandwagon
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya