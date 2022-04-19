BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 19

Original U.Today article

Can altcoins rise faster than Bitcoin (BTC) at the moment?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls have seized the initiative as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued yesterday's growth, going up by 5.44%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the local resistance level at $41,557 against increased trading volume. If buyers can fix above it and the volume keeps growing, there is a chance to see further growth to $44,200. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current month.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,546 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is following Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 4.79% over the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) is trading in the narrow range of $0.863-$0.994. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the local resistance. If the trading volume remains the same and the daily candle fixes around the $1 mark, the upward move may continue to $1.10 within the next week.

ADA is trading at $0.954 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has grown the least from the list, rising by 3.85%.

Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similar to Cardano (ADA) as the rate of the native exchange coin is approaching the local resistance at $424. Overall, if buyers can hold the gained initiative and return the price to $430-$440 zone, the growth may lead to the next vital level at $455 soon.

BNB is trading at $421 at press time.