BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 19

Bulls have seized the initiative as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has continued yesterday's growth, going up by 5.44%.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the local resistance level at $41,557 against increased trading volume. If buyers can fix above it and the volume keeps growing, there is a chance to see further growth to $44,200. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current month.
Bitcoin is trading at $41,546 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is following Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 4.79% over the last 24 hours.
Cardano (ADA) is trading in the narrow range of $0.863-$0.994. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the local resistance. If the trading volume remains the same and the daily candle fixes around the $1 mark, the upward move may continue to $1.10 within the next week.
ADA is trading at $0.954 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has grown the least from the list, rising by 3.85%.
Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similar to Cardano (ADA) as the rate of the native exchange coin is approaching the local resistance at $424. Overall, if buyers can hold the gained initiative and return the price to $430-$440 zone, the growth may lead to the next vital level at $455 soon.
BNB is trading at $421 at press time.