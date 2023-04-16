DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 16

Original U.Today article

Buyers failed to hold the gained initiative until the end of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.21% since yesterday, while the price has risen by almost 10% over the last week.

DOGE is trading in the middle of the wide channel between the support at $0.08 and the resistance at $0.0998. As neither side has seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading around the $0.09 zone is the more likely scenario for next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0895 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has risen by 2% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the growth, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.00001186. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens far from that mark, there is a high possibility to see a correction to the $0.000011 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001145 at press time.