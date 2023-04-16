Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 16

Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE and SHIB keep rising?
Buyers failed to hold the gained initiative until the end of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.21% since yesterday, while the price has risen by almost 10% over the last week.

DOGE is trading in the middle of the wide channel between the support at $0.08 and the resistance at $0.0998. As neither side has seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading around the $0.09 zone is the more likely scenario for next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0895 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has risen by 2% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the growth, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.00001186. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens far from that mark, there is a high possibility to see a correction to the $0.000011 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001145 at press time.

