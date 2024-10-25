Advertisement
AD

    Does Bitcoin Need Cardano? Crypto Community Responds to Fred Krueger

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Community reveals potential of DeFi and PoS solutions on Bitcoin
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 11:47
    Does Bitcoin Need Cardano? Crypto Community Responds to Fred Krueger
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broader crypto ecosystem went agog when the news of the Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA) Bridge collaboration broke out. Despite this excitement, some pro-Bitcoin experts like Fred Krueger believe this update is overhyped, as Bitcoin does not necessarily need proof-of-stake (PoS) protocols to boost its utility.

    Advertisement

    Krueger's position and community feedback

    The self-acclaimed Bitcoin maxi asked the public, "Why?" The public thinks Bitcoin needs chains like Ethereum and Solana. He said some of the core innovations on these PoS chains, like DeFi and NFTs, have small use cases that Bitcoiners do not need.

    Related
    Cardano Taps 264% Surge in Netflows, Will ADA Price Start Moving?
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 15:15
    Cardano Taps 264% Surge in Netflows, Will ADA Price Start Moving?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    He said nothing will move "the needle on Bitcoin's core Store of Value use case."

    This extreme position has triggered a massive reaction from community members. First, BitcoinOS, the developer behind the Grail Bridge that connects Cardano, disagreed with Fred Krueger. 

    The platform said, "Decentralized lending markets are the perfect complement to BTC, which is the most pristine collateral asset known to man." It also emphasized that it is bridging to other protocols so that it will not consistently fork the main Bitcoin network.

    Other experts like Dan Held also chipped in to correct Krueger’s disposition. Held reiterated that speculation is the main driver of value for all chains, including BTC. Based on this, he said, "DeFi doesn't conflict or detract for the SoV thesis."

    Benefits for all chains

    One unique trend for all blockchains is the push to use one asset as collateral to earn another. The interoperability features make this possible through bridging and related interconnectivity. 

    Related
    Cardano Creator Reveals Next Steps, While ADA Price Hits Vital Point
    Wed, 10/23/2024 - 15:35
    Cardano Creator Reveals Next Steps, While ADA Price Hits Vital Point
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Using the Babylon protocol, Cardano and Bitcoin are also mulling a staking model that can benefit both communities. While Bitcoin maxis consider this a detraction, core proponents of interoperability like Charles Hoskinson are optimistic that the trend will benefit the broader crypto ecosystem.

    With the community’s response to Fred Krueger, it appears the landscape is shifting in visible ways.

    #Bitcoin #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 11:07
    From $1 to $67,600 per Bitcoin – Max Keiser Boasts 6,800,000% ROI
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 10:30
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awakens With 169,358,650% Gains
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    ZK Hub Bangkok to Host the Leading Experts in Zero-Knowledge
    Almost 200 Participants Grace European Gaming Congress 2024, as Organizers Already Plan Warsaw Return
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Does Bitcoin Need Cardano? Crypto Community Responds to Fred Krueger
    From $1 to $67,600 per Bitcoin – Max Keiser Boasts 6,800,000% ROI
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awakens With 169,358,650% Gains
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD