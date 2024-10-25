Advertisement
    'It's a Brain': Cardano Creator Explains Major Bitcoin Innovation

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Charles Hoskinson calls new Cardano-Bitcoin bridge 'brain,' let's learn why
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 10:07
    Charles Hoskinson, the figure behind Cardano (ADA), recently talked about a significant new partnership between EMURGO and BitcoinOS. As reported yesterday by U.Today, the two entities are working together on something called the BitcoinOS Grail Bridge.

    Thus, Hoskinson emphasizes this project is not simply a bridge — it is a “brain” that aims to propel Bitcoin into the world of DeFi, GameFi and smart contracts, areas previously out of reach for the major cryptocurrency.

    While many see potential in this integration, others have raised questions about whether it aligns with Bitcoin's principles of security and decentralization. In return, Hoskinson said that connecting Bitcoin with other ledgers does not affect its own network, as the innovation lets it interact with Cardano's features without changing the way blockchain works. 

    Only through Cardano, notes the entrepreneur, can Bitcoin operate natively with the UTXO model while even allowing for transaction fees to be paid in BTC. This linkup introduces Bitcoin to a smart contract layer on Cardano, expanding its utility and potential without altering its core network.

    Cardano + Bitcoin = ?

    Grail Bridge has a chance to bring together the best of both worlds by combining Bitcoin's proof-of-work (PoW) model with Cardano's proof-of-stake (PoS) framework. It also leverages zero-knowledge cryptography to enhance security and privacy, ensuring that users benefit from cross-chain functionality without compromising their current protocols. 

    This new development fits perfectly with Cardano's vision of mass adoption and innovation, outlined by Hoskinson previously, and at the same time may provide a smooth way to expand Bitcoin's utility.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

