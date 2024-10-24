Advertisement
AD

    New Bitcoin-Cardano Bridge Just Launched

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BitcoinOS powering new Bitcoin-Cardano Bridge
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 16:13
    New Bitcoin-Cardano Bridge Just Launched
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There have been talks of expansion within the Cardano blockchain for several months. In line with the community’s expectations, EMURGO, the commercial arm of Input Output Global, has partnered with BitcoinOS to launch a bridge for the layer-1 network.

    Advertisement

    Bridge Cardano and Bitcoin

    As uncovered on X, the Cardano and Bitcoin blockchains will now connect via the BitcoinOS Grail Bridge. As revealed, this move positions Cardano as the first to fuel connections with the BOS infrastructure to advance the potential of Bitcoin.

    Related
    What's Wrong With Cardano? ADA Community Debates
    Sun, 10/20/2024 - 15:45
    What's Wrong With Cardano? ADA Community Debates
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Despite gaining recognition as the first blockchain protocol, Bitcoin has some limitations. One major one is the limited smart contract function, which has mildly negated its strong security outlook. As such, innovations have emerged to drive the coin’s capabilities, using smart contract resources from other platforms. 

    This BitcoinOS Grail to Cardano Bridge will drive liquidity flow across both chains, giving users the best of proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) offerings. Notably, the BitcoinOS protocol hinted that with the new linkup, users could benefit from the zero-knowledge cryptography powering the Grail Bridge.

    By introducing the element of privacy and security, users using the Grail Bridge have no major tradeoffs from the protocols they currently operate on.

    Impact on Cardano's price

    Cardano is a versatile protocol with a visible push toward mass adoption. An earlier peer-reviewed study teased hints about a possible BTC-ADA staking model through the Babylon protocol.

    Related
    Cardano Will Surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson Hints Timeline
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 13:35
    Cardano Will Surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson Hints Timeline
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    When most of the innovations Cardano is pushing for become materialized, they can fuel adoption and higher demand for ADA. This can have an enormous impact on the price of the coin in the long term, as more buy-ups from users looking to connect to BTC can drive valuation.

    As of writing time, the price of Cardano is pegged at $0.3427, down by 3.21% in 24 hours. The losses on record are steeper than this. However, the coin is in recovery mode and might chart a positive growth course following the BitcoinOS update.

    #Bitcoin #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 16:02
    2 Billion XRP in 24 Hours: What's Behind Surge?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 15:39
    1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Milestone: 97% Complete
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 Gathered the Leaders of the Crypto Community From 120 Countries in Dubai
    BingX Restores Full Operations and Unveils "ShieldX" for Enhanced Security
    Your Best Allies for Your Academic Work
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Bitcoin-Cardano Bridge Just Launched
    2 Billion XRP in 24 Hours: What's Behind Surge?
    1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Milestone: 97% Complete
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD