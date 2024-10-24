New Bitcoin-Cardano Bridge Just Launched

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There have been talks of expansion within the Cardano blockchain for several months. In line with the community’s expectations, EMURGO, the commercial arm of Input Output Global, has partnered with BitcoinOS to launch a bridge for the layer-1 network.

Bridge Cardano and Bitcoin

As uncovered on X, the Cardano and Bitcoin blockchains will now connect via the BitcoinOS Grail Bridge. As revealed, this move positions Cardano as the first to fuel connections with the BOS infrastructure to advance the potential of Bitcoin.

This makes Cardano the first major Layer 1 blockchain to plug into BOS infrastructure, opening its ecosystem of crypto features to Bitcoin’s immense capital. 💰



Despite gaining recognition as the first blockchain protocol, Bitcoin has some limitations. One major one is the limited smart contract function, which has mildly negated its strong security outlook. As such, innovations have emerged to drive the coin’s capabilities, using smart contract resources from other platforms.

This BitcoinOS Grail to Cardano Bridge will drive liquidity flow across both chains, giving users the best of proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) offerings. Notably, the BitcoinOS protocol hinted that with the new linkup, users could benefit from the zero-knowledge cryptography powering the Grail Bridge.

By introducing the element of privacy and security, users using the Grail Bridge have no major tradeoffs from the protocols they currently operate on.

Impact on Cardano's price

Cardano is a versatile protocol with a visible push toward mass adoption. An earlier peer-reviewed study teased hints about a possible BTC-ADA staking model through the Babylon protocol.

When most of the innovations Cardano is pushing for become materialized, they can fuel adoption and higher demand for ADA. This can have an enormous impact on the price of the coin in the long term, as more buy-ups from users looking to connect to BTC can drive valuation.

As of writing time, the price of Cardano is pegged at $0.3427, down by 3.21% in 24 hours. The losses on record are steeper than this. However, the coin is in recovery mode and might chart a positive growth course following the BitcoinOS update.