Cardano Creator Reveals Next Steps, While ADA Price Hits Vital Point

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Charles Hoskinson, one of the creators and key figures behind Cardano (ADA), recently sat down with Argentinean La Nación to discuss the blockchain and the token. Interestingly, the Cardano creator also had the chance to meet with the country's president during his visit.

Advertisement

For those not in the know, the crypto project plans to approve its first constitution in Argentina. Apart from that, Hoskinson is interested in building a hub in the Latin American country to further boost Cardano's development.

As for what's next for Cardano, Hoskinson said that the project is still working on making its core principles better. He wants it to be smarter, more decentralized and more useful, but also the first choice for companies that are building decentralized apps.

Advertisement

Here's my recent interview in Argentina https://t.co/KzDjtCNzC9 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) October 23, 2024

The entrepreneur said these could be for social platforms, voting systems or even new currencies. Argentina is a key player in this plan because it has great technical talent and creative insights.

Cardano (ADA) price: What's next?

This question is rather rhetorical, but it is worth mentioning that the price of Cardano's native token, ADA, recently reached a point that could be considered a vital one.

As such, the price of the Cardano token is holding strong above $0.35, bouncing back from a support level that was tested in 2018 after the company secured a listing on the world's largest exchange, Binance.

Previously, this level was a strong resistance for the price of the popular cryptocurrency. But now, it is above this level without any dips below it, which shows that there is support for ADA.

In addition, ADA has successfully maintained a higher low structure on the weekly chart, a bullish indicator that has been in place since August, when the annual low was recorded.