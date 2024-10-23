Advertisement
AD

    This Bitcoin and Cardano Model Might Change DeFi Forever

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    For Bitcoin and Cardano, something big is coming
    Wed, 23/10/2024 - 12:33
    This Bitcoin and Cardano Model Might Change DeFi Forever
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over the past few years, many community members have advocated for a linkup between Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). Drawing on the positive notion of interoperability, a new research paper spotlighted by Cardano's validator "Stake With Pride" has teased how both chains can work together.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin and Cardano in DeFi

    According to the paper’s authors, to properly harness Bitcoin’s hashpower, a proof-of-stake (PoS) linkup is necessary. The authors proposed Babylon, a protocol combining the best proof of work (PoW) and proof of stake (PoS). Beneficial as this is, BTC can finally operate with more energy efficiency, while validation networks can enhance their security systems with this alignment.

    Related
    What's Wrong With Cardano? ADA Community Debates
    Sun, 10/20/2024 - 15:45
    What's Wrong With Cardano? ADA Community Debates
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Through Babylon, it is feasible for investors to HODL Bitcoin and earn Cardano staking rewards, as teased by Stake With Pride. While staking and yield farming are familiar, the link between Bitcoin and Cardano is as follows:

    Cardano has always been touted as a highly technological blockchain. However, its ecosystem is touted as closed, considering it has little or no link with rival chains. This trend is gradually changing as Charles Hoskinson, and the growing number of developers within the ecosystem, are pushing to enhance its interoperability.

    If Web3 innovators harness the Babylon framework, it might change the entire course of decentralized finance (DeFi).

    Cardano making history

    Beyond the prospect of interoperating with Bitcoin, Cardano has also recently made some positive ecosystem milestones. 

    One of the most important is the Chang Hard Fork upgrade launch, which ushered in decentralized governance. With this, community members with ADA holdings can have a say in the chain's future direction. 

    Related
    Cardano Will Surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson Hints Timeline
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 13:35
    Cardano Will Surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson Hints Timeline
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The entire layer-1 ecosystem is moving quickly, and there is strong competition for dominance. While Cardano is focused on decentralization, Ethereum's cofounder hinges on plans for The Verge, which will further decentralize the chain.

    Per his proposition, the goal remains to improve the Ethereum validation system so that it can run on mobile devices, making it feasible for everyone.

    #Cardano #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 23, 2024 - 12:16
    Binance to Remove Trading Pairs of Four Coins: Details
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Oct 23, 2024 - 11:53
    BlackRock Bets Big on Bitcoin, While Fear Takes Over Market
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    As Zebu Live Concludes, Steven Bartlett and Dr Lisa Cameron MP Call for Action To Make the UK a Global Web3 Innovation Hub
    LBank x 7 Meme Projects: Don't Miss the Halloween Campaign with $7,000 in Prizes
    Peanut releases instant offramp
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    This Bitcoin and Cardano Model Might Change DeFi Forever
    Binance to Remove Trading Pairs of Four Coins: Details
    BlackRock Bets Big on Bitcoin, While Fear Takes Over Market
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD