DigiToads (TOADS) Play-to-Earn Innovators Secured Over $225,000 In On-Going Pre-Sale

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The rise of cryptocurrency has been phenomenal, with more and more people investing in various cryptocurrencies. Play-to-Earn is a new concept that has emerged, and DigiToads (TOADS) is one of the innovative tokens in this market. It combines the fun of meme coins with the potential for real rewards in gaming.

What Is DigiToads (TOADS) Platform?

DigiToads is a revolutionary ERC20 play-to-earn token with meme coin elements that has just opened its presale. Its utility-rich ecosystem, deflationary nature, and high growth potential have already made a buzz across the media and among crypto enthusiasts.

Image by DigiToads (TOADS)

One of the most exciting features of DigiToads (TOADS) is the in-game rewards. Players can earn TOADS tokens by completing various challenges within the game. These bonuses are both usable in-game and tradable on several marketplaces.

After each month-long DigiToads (TOADS) season, the top 25% of players on the leaderboard will win 50% of the revenue collected from the sale of in-game products, allowing players to earn real money while playing the game. The remaining 75% of competitors will get a 10% share of the prize pool.

As a bonus, the platform hosts several on-chain trading competitions. The goal of the competitions is to boost activity on DigiToads (TOADS) and, ultimately, the volume of trades made through the platform.

What's Unique About DigiToads (TOADS)?

As a deflationary token, DigiToads (TOADS) has an advantage over other meme currency initiatives grappling with inflationary natures and high supply because of the 2% burn rate embedded into each TOADS transaction.

As the name suggests, DigiToads (TOADS) are a meme currency with a toad theme. In contrast to conventional meme coins, however, the community votes on the main mascot.

The group will hold a meme contest across all social media platforms, with the winner's meme serving as the project's official mascot. Naturally, the team lavishes praise and rewards on the meme's creator.

Is DigiToads (TOADS) Legit Protocol?

The DigiToads team has been "doxxed," or made publicly known, by disclosing their identities. Having this much openness is crucial for earning the confidence of investors. The smart contract has also been audited to guarantee its safety and the absence of any security flaws.

Furthermore, DigiToads is now in presale and costs $0.01. Presale will have ten phases, each culminating in an increasing price. The final launch price is $0.055, meaning a total price increase for early investors can reach 450%.

Closing Thoughts

Meme coins and play-to-earn tokens are usually not taken seriously because of their low value, huge supply, and limited utility. DigiToads has joined the market to change these trends, and its unique characteristics, exciting roadmap, and presale performance easily prove that.