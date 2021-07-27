Dexlab Launches Solana-Based Platform for Token Minting and Management

Dexlab launches a platform for minting and managing tokens based on the Solana blockchain

Integrated DEX platform Dexlab has announced the recent launch of the world's first-ever platform for minting and managing tokens based on the Solana blockchain.

Solana-centric MintingLab launched

The platform is called "MintingLab" and is connected to the DEX Launchpad, which allows for minting, issuing and publicizing tokens seamlessly.

Dexlab works on the front lines of the current DeFi (decentralized finance) revolutionary trend and is presently offering projects based on the Solana blockchain—ways for accessing various tools that can improve their DeFi experience for users.

In the past year, the DeFi market has expanded substantially from $3.7 billion to almost $60 billion in value locked in various apps.

What MintingLab has to offer

The new platform offers multiple features, e.g., SPL Wallets that provide a destination address for tokens that have just been minted, and Editor Suite. This instrument enables users to change any host data regarding their newly minted tokens.

The head of DexLab, Dennis Lee, views the release of MintingLab as a big achievement for Solana and its ecosystem, which has made it more mature.