Dexlab Launches Solana-Based Platform for Token Minting and Management

News
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 13:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Dexlab launches a platform for minting and managing tokens based on the Solana blockchain
Dexlab Launches Solana-Based Platform for Token Minting and Management
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Integrated DEX platform Dexlab has announced the recent launch of the world's first-ever platform for minting and managing tokens based on the Solana blockchain.

Solana-centric MintingLab launched

The platform is called "MintingLab" and is connected to the DEX Launchpad, which allows for minting, issuing and publicizing tokens seamlessly.

Dexlab works on the front lines of the current DeFi (decentralized finance) revolutionary trend and is presently offering projects based on the Solana blockchain—ways for accessing various tools that can improve their DeFi experience for users.

In the past year, the DeFi market has expanded substantially from $3.7 billion to almost $60 billion in value locked in various apps.

Related
SWIFT Intrudes Ripple’s Market by Offering Service for Low-Value Cross-Border Payments

What MintingLab has to offer

The new platform offers multiple features, e.g., SPL Wallets that provide a destination address for tokens that have just been minted, and Editor Suite. This instrument enables users to change any host data regarding their newly minted tokens.

The head of DexLab, Dennis Lee, views the release of MintingLab as a big achievement for Solana and its ecosystem, which has made it more mature.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image 8biticon NFT Avatar Maker: Introducing New-Gen “Play-to-Earn” Ecosystem
07/27/2021 - 18:00
8biticon NFT Avatar Maker: Introducing New-Gen “Play-to-Earn” Ecosystem
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Dogecoin Fan Offers 10 Percent Discount on His House if Buyer Pays Him in DOGE
07/27/2021 - 17:55
Dogecoin Fan Offers 10 Percent Discount on His House if Buyer Pays Him in DOGE
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Binance Looking for Additional Regulations to Become "Financial Institution"
07/27/2021 - 16:43
Binance Looking for Additional Regulations to Become "Financial Institution"
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan