DeeStream (DST) Moves Further in Presale to Build Decentralized Streaming, Binance Coin (BNB) and ORDI (ORDI) Building Foundation For Future

As crypto markets settle in 2024, with the much-anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) halving event looming just over the horizon, DeeStream (DST) is building a decentralized content-streaming solution.

DeeStream (DST) pushes decentralized video streaming

As many consumers of online streaming content rail against the arbitrary rules and regulations imposed by large streaming centralized platforms, DeeStream (DST) is advocating for decentralization in that industry.

By directly connecting viewers and creators through the power of blockchain technology, DeeStream (DST) provides a platform free of user bans and censorship, as long as it's within the boundaries of the law. With all users enjoying revenue-sharing opportunities, DeeStream (DST) looks set to take the streaming world by storm.

Other features include crypto exchanges with zero commission charges and decentralized governance. This governance model engages the community and liberates them to direct DeeStream’s (DST) evolution in the way they choose.

BNB (BNB) against regulatory hamper

Binance Coin (BNB) recently retook its place as the second-largest non-tether altcoin behind Ethereum, despite the increasing number of challenges it faces. CEO and founder CZ is facing legal action after Binance Coin (BNB) was slapped with challenges from the SEC, however, all parties acted quickly to neglect the negative effect the company has been facing.

Binance Coin’s (BNB) long-term prospects stay shady, but the crypto giant might still display remarkable staying power in the face of existential threats. Whatever happens, Binance Coin (BNB) remains one of the biggest assets on the market until this day.

ORDI (ORDI) faces selling pressure

ORDI (ORDI) launched itself into the consciousness of crypto fans as one of the first meme coins on the Bitcoin chain, initially capitalizing on the hype surrounding this light-hearted crypto sector.

However, after the initial hype, ORDI (ORDI) followed the pattern of price behavior seen by meme coins before and lost some of its value. Recently hit by accusations from Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr that Ordinals like ORDI (ORDI) have bugs, but Dashjir's arguments were quickly denied by the majority of the community.

Even though ORDI (ORDI) sentiment stays relatively bearish, the asset still has a recovery chance.

Conclusion

Binance Coin (BNB) and ORDI (ORDI) are two established coins that have witnessed vastly differing fortunes since their development and market launch. DeeStream (DST) is also aiming for the successful market launch after their presale stage.