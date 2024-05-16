Advertisement
AD

    5 Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Hit All-Time High Soon

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin's imminent surge toward all-time high may be supported by these five compelling factors, as highlighted by QCP Capital analysts
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 15:14
    5 Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Hit All-Time High Soon
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    QCP Capital, a notable Singapore-based crypto trading firm, has identified pivotal indicators, suggesting a forthcoming surge in the Bitcoin (BTC) price, potentially surpassing the previous peak of $74,000. Here are five key drivers underpinning this optimistic outlook.

    Advertisement

    Related
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses Rivals as This Crucial Metric Hits New Record

    First, the recent release of CPI data has sparked a broad breakout across risk assets. Bitcoin swiftly rebounded above the $66,000 threshold, signaling renewed investor confidence and a shift toward risk-on sentiment.

    "
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Second, QCP Capital's analysts project a continuation of this upward trajectory, foreseeing a potential return to the $74,000 highs. This projection is supported by notable market activity, including substantial purchases of $100,000-$120,000 per BTC call options for December 2024.

    Third, institutional interest in Bitcoin remains robust, with major asset managers like Millennium Management and Schonfeld allocating significant portions of their assets under management to spot Bitcoin ETFs. Recent filings underscore this trend, revealing Millennium Management's $2 billion exposition through such solutions.

    Moreover, a convergence of factors, including widespread sovereign and institutional adoption, diminishing inflation concerns and the anticipation surrounding upcoming U.S. presidential elections, further bolsters the case for bullish momentum.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Delivers Surprising Meme Bitcoin (BTC) Statement

    As market observers speculate on the future of this breakout, there is growing anticipation regarding the potential resumption of the bull market for Bitcoin.

    Should this trend persist, it could pave the way for BTC to eclipse its previous all-time high at $74,000, presenting enticing prospects for investors seeking to capitalize on the potential upward trajectory.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 16
    2024/05/16 15:09
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image XRP Whales Surge into Bullish Outlook as Market Confidence Skyrockets
    2024/05/16 15:09
    XRP Whales Surge into Bullish Outlook as Market Confidence Skyrockets
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Critic Nassim Taleb Teases His New Book
    2024/05/16 15:09
    Bitcoin (BTC) Critic Nassim Taleb Teases His New Book
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Pioneer Netki Powers Seamless KYC and Compliance Solutions Across the Sui Ecosystem
    One Trading Extends the Reach of its Institutional Trading Services in Europe Through Integration with Talos
    RockTree Capital Unveils Cyberpunk Crypto Future In New Website
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    5 Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Hit All-Time High Soon
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 16
    XRP Whales Surge into Bullish Outlook as Market Confidence Skyrockets
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD