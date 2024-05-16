Advertisement
    XRP Skyrockets 23% in Volume Amid Mysterious 100 Million XRP Transfer

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP's dramatic 23% surge in trading volume coincides with mysterious 100 million XRP transfer from major Japanese exchange
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 13:37
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The trading volume of the popular cryptocurrency XRP has surged by an impressive 23% over the last 24 hours, reaching a staggering $1.27 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. This surge in trading activity coincides with a noteworthy uptick in XRP's price, which experienced a notable 3.7% increase yesterday, peaking at $0.5196. 

    However, today, the price is undergoing a minor correction of 0.6%. These fluctuations in price come amid a broader surge in volatility across the cryptocurrency market.

    ""
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Of particular interest is the revelation that 100 million XRP tokens were withdrawn from the Coincheck exchange today, amounting to approximately $51.6 million. The withdrawal was directed to an address identified as "r99Q," which has been active since February, with an initial transfer from the same exchange.

    Analysis of the address's transaction history reveals a consistent pattern of receiving XRP transfers from Coincheck, strongly indicating that the address is affiliated with the exchange itself.

    Coincheck is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange known for its strong presence in Japan. It is regulated by the country's Financial Services Agency (FSA) and audited by the Japan Blockchain Association. It boasts substantial liquidity, $100 million trading volume and traffic, positioning it as a key player in the Asian region.

    The mysterious transfer of 100 million XRP from Coincheck raises intriguing questions about the exchange's internal operations and its potential implications for market dynamics. While the exact motive behind the transfer remains undisclosed, it has undoubtedly contributed to the surge in XRP trading volume observed in the past 24 hours.

