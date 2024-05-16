Shytoshi Kusama Explodes SHIB Army With Bullish Shibarium Announcement: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The pseudonymous leader of the Shiba Inu developer team has addressed the SHIB community with a celebratory tweet about the upcoming launch of the upgraded ShibaSwap decentralized exchange on the layer-2 solution Shibarium.

The top developer of SHIB, Kaal Dhairya, also tweeted about that, going into detail about the new iteration of the ShibaSwap DEX.

Shytoshi Kusama makes celebratory announcement

In a tweet published on May 15, the mysterious SHIB lead, Kusama, tagged a post by the official SHIB account on X and wrote that he is proud of the improvements and innovations made by the team of developers, and Kaal Dhairya in particular.

Specifically, Kusama meant the bringing of the ShibaSwap version to the Shibarium blockchain. The SHIB leader also added some intrigue for the community, as he stated that “so much more in store as we march forward.”

Kaal Dhairya quoted Shytoshi Kusama’s tweet as he also added a comment to the announcement. The top SHIB developer specified that the new version of ShibaSwap’s main focus will be on the discovery of new meme coins – “so all the creative geniuses meme away,” he said encouragingly.

Dhairya also promised that the SHIB team will continue to push out updates and upgrades regularly going forward, since SHIB, Shibarium and everything about them is “not a race, it’s a marathon.”

Now, the ShibaSwap DEX will be operating on both the Ethereum and Shibarium blockchains, with a firm bridge between them to allow moving assets from one to the other and back, thus expanding opportunities for the SHIB army and adding adoption and utility to Shibarium tokens.

Shiba Inu price skyrockets on news

Fueled by the news of ShibaSwap launching on Shibarium, the price of the native SHIB meme coin has soared. Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu has printed a massive 12% increase, soaring from $0.00002293 to the $0.00002577 level.

A tiny pullback followed that astounding increase as SHIB stepped back by a marginal 2%.

As the price soared overnight, an anonymous meme coin holder transferred a jaw-dropping amount of three trillion Shiba Inu from an unregistered wallet to the popular trading platform Robinhood in the last 24 hours. This amount of Shiba Inu is evaluated at more than $74 million in fiat.