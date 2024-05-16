Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Makes Surprising Reversal After Death Cross Formation

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    ADA recovered from low of $0.426 on May 15
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 12:55
    Cardano (ADA) Makes Surprising Reversal After Death Cross Formation
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After a concerning five-day streak of declines, which coincided with the formation of a technical pattern known as the "death cross," Cardano's ADA has made a noteworthy rebound.

    Advertisement

    ADA recovered from a low of $0.426 on May 15; the gains continued until press time, with ADA rising 5.38% in the last 24 hours to $0.455.  

    This upward movement comes as a welcome relief for ADA holders, who have been patiently waiting for signs of a bullish reversal. Over the past weekend, Cardano's ADA's 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) crossed bearishly, resulting in a death cross formation.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Forms First 2024 Death Cross

    Given the bearish outlook suggested by the death cross, ADA's recent rebound is noteworthy. Several factors may have contributed to Cardano's positive price performance post-death cross. 

    TradingView
    ADA/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    One significant aspect is the overall market recovery, where a slight improvement in the broader economic outlook has led to increased investor confidence across various asset classes, including cryptocurrencies.

    Also, the anticipation of upcoming protocol upgrades likely played a role in bolstering investor sentiment. 

    Related
    Cardano Skyrockets 90% in Volume as ADA Price Makes Surprising Reversal

    However, it remains yet to be seen if ADA's current rebound is a dead cat bounce or something that might metamorphose into a sustained rally for the cryptocurrency. In this regard, a break above the daily moving averages may be the first indication of strength.

    Cardano awaits major upgrades

    Ouroboros is the consensus protocol that powers the Cardano blockchain. Given Cardano's ongoing development and increasing use, Ouroboros has moved forward with its planned upgrade path.

    Ouroboros's evolution will continue with Ouroboros Genesis, which is scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2024. Ouroboros Genesis is a set of improvements to the already robust Ouroboros protocol that include countermeasures to safeguard network nodes when they are new or return after an absence.

    The first Genesis-capable implementation is expected for deployment in Q3, 2024. At this point, the most significant unknown is the level of optimization required to compensate for the increased peer count required to prevent eclipses.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) Breaks $3,000: Are We Saved?
    2024/05/16 12:50
    Ethereum (ETH) Breaks $3,000: Are We Saved?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Michael Saylor Delivers Surprising Meme Bitcoin (BTC) Statement
    2024/05/16 12:50
    Michael Saylor Delivers Surprising Meme Bitcoin (BTC) Statement
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shytoshi Kusama Explodes SHIB Army With Bullish Shibarium Announcement: Details
    2024/05/16 12:50
    Shytoshi Kusama Explodes SHIB Army With Bullish Shibarium Announcement: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    One Trading Extends the Reach of its Institutional Trading Services in Europe Through Integration with Talos
    RockTree Capital Unveils Cyberpunk Crypto Future In New Website
    Cosmos Hub Approves $1 Million Grant to Dora Factory for Quadratic Funding Initiative
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Makes Surprising Reversal After Death Cross Formation
    Ethereum (ETH) Breaks $3,000: Are We Saved?
    Michael Saylor Delivers Surprising Meme Bitcoin (BTC) Statement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD