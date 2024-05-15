Advertisement
    Cardano Skyrockets $500 Million in Market Cap as ADA Price Shines Green

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano's market cap surges half a billion dollars as ADA price goes green on CPI data release
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 15:48
    Cardano (ADA), a prominent player on the cryptocurrency market, witnessed a significant resurgence today, boosting its market capitalization by over half a billion dollars. This surge comes on the heels of a positive response from financial markets, particularly within the crypto sphere, to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release.

    According to data from CoinMarketCap, Cardano's market capitalization surged from $15.4 billion to $15.91 billion during the current trading session, solidifying its position as the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. This surge places Cardano ahead of Shiba Inu (SHIB) but behind Dogecoin (DOGE), which presently holds 9th place with a market capitalization of $22.12 billion.

    Cardano Founder Makes Curious Crypto AI Statement

    The primary catalyst behind this surge is the remarkable uptick in the price of ADA, Cardano's native token, triggered by the CPI report. Following a notable downturn over the past five days, ADA's price experienced a rapid ascent, climbing by 4.2% within a single trading session to reach $0.448.

    ""
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The CPI report, indicating a slightly lower-than-expected inflation rate, led traders to bolster their predictions of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the coming months. This sentiment further fueled the bullish trend in Cardano's market performance.

    Nearly $500 Million Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Ahead of CPI

    The resurgence of ADA reflects the resilience and promise of this popular cryptocurrency amid market uncertainty. As Cardano enthusiasts closely monitor its trajectory, the notable increase in market capitalization signals renewed confidence in ADA's investment potential.

