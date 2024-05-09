DOGE Price Prediction for May 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The situation on the market has not changed much as the rates of most of the coins keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has dropped by 1.05% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is rather more bullish than bearish as it is near the local resistance level of $0.1489. If it breaks out, the growth may continue to the $0.15 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

The price of DOGE has not kept falling after yesterday's bearish closure. However, it is too early to think about a fast reversal as the meme coin has not accumulated enough energy yet.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.145-$0.15 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is more bearish. If the weeky bar closes around current prices, bears may seize the initiative in the midterm, which can lead to a more profound drop to the $0.12-$0.13 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.1480 at press time.