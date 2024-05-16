Advertisement
AD

    Billionaire Friedland Slams Bitcoin's Energy Use

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    American-Canadian billionaire Robert Friedland has criticized Bitcoin's wastefulness
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 15:32
    Billionaire Friedland Slams Bitcoin's Energy Use
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During his appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum, American-Canadian financier Robert Friedland slammed Bitcoin mining as an "energy obscenity."

    Advertisement

    "Huge amounts of energy being sort of used up for nothing," Friedland said.

    According to the most recent data, Bitcoin consumes more energy than the entire state of Utah (or roughly 2% of U.S. electricity consumption).   

    "A lot of people get the idea that the internet is green. There is nothing whatsoever green about the internet," he said. 

    "When you do a Google search…you are using a quantum of electrical energy about the same as running a 100-watt light bulb for 10 seconds. When you do an AI search, you are using up to 30, 35 times more energy or enough to run that lightbulb for two or three or four or five or ten minutes."

    The billionaire has predicted that energy demand will go "to infinity" due to the growing popularity of artificial intelligence. 

    He believes that AI will have to compete with cryptocurrency mining for power. This is the sentiment shared by some industry leaders, including Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel. Some miners have even pivoted to AI in order to diversify their business models.  

    Friedland also took a shot at the gold mining industry for wasting too much electricity. "I think most of the world's gold mines could close today and humanity wouldn't be materially worse off," he said.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Major Shift Ahead for Crypto
    2024/05/16 15:28
    Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Major Shift Ahead for Crypto
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 5 Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Hit All-Time High Soon
    2024/05/16 15:28
    5 Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Hit All-Time High Soon
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 16
    2024/05/16 15:28
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Pioneer Netki Powers Seamless KYC and Compliance Solutions Across the Sui Ecosystem
    One Trading Extends the Reach of its Institutional Trading Services in Europe Through Integration with Talos
    RockTree Capital Unveils Cyberpunk Crypto Future In New Website
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Billionaire Friedland Slams Bitcoin's Energy Use
    Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Major Shift Ahead for Crypto
    5 Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) May Hit All-Time High Soon
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD