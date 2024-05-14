Advertisement
AD

    Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    SEC might reject Ethereum ETF filings by labeling underlying cryptocurrency as security
    Tue, 14/05/2024 - 15:14
    Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to James Seyffart, one of the leading ETF analysts, it is increasingly likely that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is going to deny a slew of Ethereum ETF applications this May by claiming that the underlying cryptocurrency is a security. 

    Advertisement

    “Not a guarantee that they will do this but I think this almost guarantees that the SEC is at least considering it,” Seyffart added. 

    This came after finance lawyer Scott Johnsson opined that Ethereum’s legal status was likely to appear in the agency’s upcoming ETF order. 

    According to Johnson, the SEC is supposed to provide a "notice of the grounds for disapproval under consideration".

    The SEC claims that it was improper to offer  commodity-based trusts shares since the underlying asset is a security.

    Notably, this wasn’t an issue that Bitcoin ETFs had to deal with. 

    After months of kicking the can down the road, the SEC is supposed to make its final decision regarding VanEck and ARK's Ethereum ETF filings on May 23 and May 24, respectively. 

    The industry consensus appears to be that these applications will be shot down by the SEC due the lack of engagement with issuers. However, it remains unclear what will be the exact reason behind this rejection. According to Bitwise's Matt Hougan, Ethereum ETF products will be rejected due to insufficient data. 

    Apart from VanEck and Ark Invest, several other big players, including BlackRock and Fidelity, are vying to launch a spot Ethereum ETF. 

    As reported by U.Today, Grayscale, which scored a big legal victory against the SEC last year, recently withdrew its “Trojan horse” Ethereum futures filing. This indicates that it does not intend to pursue another lawsuit against the agency. 

    The SEC has faced a lawsuit from Ethereum backer ConsenSys over its attempts to label the leading altcoin as a security. However, BlackRock’s Larry Fink recently stated that such a designation wouldn’t necessarily prevent them from launching an Ether ETF. 

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    2024/05/14 15:09
    1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ripple CLO Compares SEC to Kafka's 'The Trial' as XRP Case Saga Continues
    2024/05/14 15:09
    Ripple CLO Compares SEC to Kafka's 'The Trial' as XRP Case Saga Continues
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Michael Saylor Ejects 'Bitcoin Money' Message Amid Market Dip
    2024/05/14 15:09
    Michael Saylor Ejects 'Bitcoin Money' Message Amid Market Dip
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank's Mother's Day Initiative: Supporting Christ Foundation Orphanage Home and Widows Outreach Center in Nigeria
    Liminal Custody Secures Key ADGM FSP License, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Asset Custody
    Dubai FinTech Summit concludes with over 8,000 visitors from 118 countries
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied
    Ripple CLO Compares SEC to Kafka's 'The Trial' as XRP Case Saga Continues
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD