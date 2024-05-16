3 Trillion SHIB Mysteriously Sent to Robinhood Amid 12.2% Price Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A recent tweet from the popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert shows that approximately six hours ago, an anonymous wallet owner shoveled a whopping $75 million worth of Shiba Inu meme coins to the popular investment app Robinhood.

This transaction took place as the second most popular meme cryptocurrency SHIB demonstrated a 10% price increase in the past 24 hours.

3 trillion SHIB on the move

According to the above-mentioned data source, a mysterious whale shoveled 3,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu to Robinhood. This chunk of meme coins was valued at approximately $74,788,500 at the time of the transaction.

This week, SHIB whales have seen a major activity increase. On May 15, a large cryptocurrency trading firm Cumberland transferred 144 billion SHIB meme coins to the biggest US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. This transaction was worth approximately $3.3 million in fiat.

Prior to that, 50.36 billion Shiba Inu were deposited to OKX.

Overall, this week, before the aforementioned 3 trillion SHIB got going, more than 1.5 trillion Shiba Inu were transacted within 24 hours by awakened meme coin whales. They mostly carried between 42.6 billion SHIB to 397 billion SHIB to leading cryptocurrency trading platforms – Binance, Coinbase, Gate.io, and others.

Along with the 3 trillion SHIB mentioned above, another anonymous wallet decided to deposit several hundred billion of another popular meme coin to the same platform. 200,000,000 DOGE were deposited to Robinhood.

SHIB price breaks out

Over the period of the last 24 hours, the second biggest meme coin by market capitalization value, Shiba Inu, started a bullish breakout. Overnight, SHIB has managed to surge by 12.26%. 3.5% of this surge took place over the past two hours.

At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002574.

SHIB burns jump 306.7%

Shibburn meme coin explorer has shared data positive for the SHIB army. Within the last 24 hours, the community of this popular meme coin has managed to dispose of almost 10 million SHIB. That propelled the growth of the SHIB burn metric by 306.7% into the green zone.

That achievement took more than twenty transactions to unspendable blockchain wallets. The three largest burn transfers carried 1,447,938, 1,359,610, and 1,000,000 SHIB.