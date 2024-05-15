Advertisement
    Ripple EVM Sidechain Receives Crucial Update

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple takes next crucial step with XRP Ledger EVM sidechain
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 14:51
    Ripple has forged a strategic alliance with Peersyst to bolster the capabilities of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) EVM sidechain. This collaboration focuses on harnessing evmOS, a modular technology stack provided by Evmos, to refine and advance the sidechain, currently in its developmental phase.

    By incorporating evmOS, Ripple aims to instill EVM compatibility and enhance customization options within the platform. EvmOS, constructed on the Cosmos SDK, grants access to a multitude of chains through the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol. This integration aligns the XRPL EVM sidechain with industry norms and broadens its connectivity within the wider ecosystem.

    EvmOS offers an array of features and modules tailored for EVM implementation on the Cosmos SDK platform. The XRPL EVM sidechain stands to benefit from seamless interoperability with diverse blockchain networks, facilitating the smooth transfer of assets and information flow.

    Moreover, the introduction of evmOS Outposts will further enrich the interoperability of the XRPL EVM sidechain. These Outposts function as gateways, linking various blockchain networks and simplifying user interactions by streamlining complex functionalities.

    Through XRPL's integration into the interchain ecosystem, users gain access to a network spanning over 90 interconnected chains, thereby amplifying the platform's versatility and potential applications.

    As Ripple and Peersyst collaborate to leverage evmOS for the XRPL EVM sidechain, the XRP community eagerly awaits the promising impact of this partnership on their preferred crypto project as a whole.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

