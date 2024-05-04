Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for May 4

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of SHIB ended yet?
    Sat, 4/05/2024 - 19:30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The majority of cryptocurrencies are rising today, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has increased by 6.61% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the price of SHIB is still looking bullish on the hourly chart. The rate is trading near the local resistance of $0.00002582.

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $0.000026-$0.00002650 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of the meme coin has broken the resistance of $0.00002467. If the bar closes with no long wick, the upward move may continue to $0.000027 next week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly time frame, the rate of SHIB has once again bounced off the support level of $0.00002136. But neither side is dominating at the moment. All in all, an ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.000024-$0.000028 is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002564 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

