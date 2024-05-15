Samson Mow Slams Ripple for Spreading FUD About Bitcoin and Tether, Ripple Files Motion to Seal Documents, Here's Why Ethereum ETF Could Be Denied: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Bitcoiner Samson Mow slams Ripple for spreading FUD about Bitcoin and Tether

Following the confrontation that unfolded between Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, Samson Mow, head of Jan3, took to social media to share his view on the situation. In his X post , Mow sided with Ardoino, writing that Ripple is now “actively spreading FUD about Tether” in order to “try and get traction on their own stablecoin.” The Jan3 CEO added that such a turn of events is not surprising for him at all, as a similar situation happened in 2022; back then, Ripple (particularly its cofounder Chris Larsen) paid $5 million to Greenpeace to start a campaign against Bitcoin, which aimed to force the change of BTC's proof-of-work consensus algorithm to a proof-of-stake one.

SEC v. Ripple: Defendant files motion to seal documents

According to a recent update on the Ripple-SEC legal battle provided by defense lawyer James K. Filan, Ripple has filed a motion to seal or narrowly tailor some of its documents in connection with the SEC's motion for judgment and remedies. As stated by Ripple, if these confidential documents were made public, its business interests would suffer "significant harm." The company wants to seal or redact highly confidential information concerning its earnings, revenues expenses and so on. Additionally, Ripple requests to keep its contractual agreements with thirty-party business partners undisclosed; even though the company acknowledges the relevance of the fact that it provided institutional XRP buyers with discounts, it is unwilling to reveal the specific financial and pricing details. Besides, Ripple wishes to protect the identities of certain nonparty financial institutions - customers as well as employees.

Here's why Ethereum ETF could be denied