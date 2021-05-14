DAO1 Announces Initial Launchpad Offering on YFDAI: Details

DAO1 is ready to release its core utility and governance token on YFDAI launchpad by YFDAI Finance decentralized financial (DeFi) protocol.

DAO1 scheduled innovative tokensale on YFDAI

DAO1 is a novel ecosystem designed for a variety of DeFi-era use cases. From day one, it adheres to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) as its governance model. Thus, its community votes for all of the crucial steps in the project’s progress, tokenomics and marketing.

Image via Twitter

The DAO1 project underwent a detailed review of its tokenomics and business model by the YFDAI Launchpad team and was chosen as the latest project to be released on its tokensale platform.

Chief Strategist at DAO1, Leo Georgievic, treats this ambitious milestone as a crucial one for the project’s progress and promotion:

The DAO1 team is elated to be part of the YFDAI Launchpad. We could not have asked for a better team than the great guys at YFDAI, and their dynamic community, to get us off to a good start. YFDAI is known for picking projects with huge potential and helping them get off the mark to become successful. We will be working closely with them to ensure DAO1 is a success and, along the way, we will help many turn their vision into reality.

In the coming days, the DAO1 team is going to release a detailed roadmap for YFDAI Initial Launchpad Offering (ILO), as well as for listing on Uniswap (UNI), a leading Ethereum-based decentralized exchange.

Crucial release for DeFi scene

DAO1 addresses socioeconomic issues in a decentralized manner. The project is designed to cure a number of irritating social and economic problems widespread in modern society. It also strives to enable financial inclusiveness by offering an intuitive interface for decentralized financial products.

Also, DAO1 introduced a Decentralized Fund (DeF) with a hybrid advisory and Crypto Startup Venture fund. DeFi-focused hackathons and incubating programs are on the roadmap of this Crypto Startup and Venture Fund.

VC entities launched by the DAO1 team are going to support the most promising and valuable decentralized projects to reshape the blockchain landscape and provide the necessary framework for future leaders and innovators.

In addition, DAO1 has released modules for the top popular DeFi services of 2021, namely “yield farming” (obtaining periodic rewards for liquidity provision) and token staking (coins delegating to the validators of certain blockchains).

YFDAI Finance is an all-in-one ecosystem for decentralized financial services. Its toolkit comprises lending/borrowing instruments, insurance modules, staking and farming services and its own decentralized exchange, SafeSwap.