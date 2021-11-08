lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Crypto Trading Giant Huobi Moves from China to Gibraltar

News
Mon, 11/08/2021 - 13:55
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Trading giant Huobi moves away from China, which became tyrannical for crypto-related companies
Crypto Trading Giant Huobi Moves from China to Gibraltar
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency trading company Huobi, which was originally founded in 2013, is now moving its spot-trading operation to Gibraltar in order to avoid the crackdown on the industry currently taking place in mainland China, according to Bloomberg.

woj
woj

According to Gibraltar Financial Services, Huobi received approval from the regulator, which will now start the process of migrating the company's operations from China to Gibraltar. After the process takes place, Huobi will be able to once again offer spot-trading services directly through the Huobi Gibraltar company, which will be regulated by the GFSC.

Related
Bitcoin Surpasses Tesla by Market Cap, Entering Top Eight Assets by Capitalization

Huobi Group co-founder Du Jun said in the statement that the cryptocurrency industry is constantly growing, and the company needs to align its business in accordance with the challenges that appear in its way.

Previously, the company's shareholders decided to move their operations from the country back in September. Due to actions by the Chinese government, cryptocurrency-related companies had no other choice but to move or conclude all of their operations in the country. Officials have banned all crypto-related services in the country, including routine transactions.

Generally, Gibraltar has been acting as a haven for companies dealing with digital assets or cryptocurrency trading due to the friendly regulatory environment. Small countries like Gibraltar, Estonia and El Salvador quite often attract companies like Huobi to function under their countries' legislative oversight in exchange for a favorable environment and relatively low taxes.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Solana Looking to Add Tens of Millions of Users by Becoming Native Blockchain of Brave Browser
11/08/2021 - 18:00
Solana Looking to Add Tens of Millions of Users by Becoming Native Blockchain of Brave Browser
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dutch Authorities Seize $29 Million Worth of Crypto
11/08/2021 - 16:11
Dutch Authorities Seize $29 Million Worth of Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cudos Launches Buzz, Second Stage of Its Incentivized Testnet: Details
11/08/2021 - 16:05
Cudos Launches Buzz, Second Stage of Its Incentivized Testnet: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov