Crypto Newsfeed by U.Today Added to Stock News App

This market recession has shown that stock and crypto trading are still closely correlated. Now the crypto newsfeed from U.Today has been integrated into Stock News

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Promo

The Stock News app for Android devices covers breaking market and business news. It has now started covering the cryptocurrency market and blockchain segment with hand-picked content from U.Today.

Reliable source of market updates

The Stock News app for Android-based devices is developed by Antariksh Tech team. It provides users with up-to-date market information and the business and financial news from global corporations.

It aggregates articles from leading world business media, i.e. Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, Livemint, Investing.com, BSE and BloombergQuint. New trusted sources are constantly being added to show the current landscape of the financial world.

Stock News perfectly suits both professional traders and amateurs. Newbies of financial and business sectors can advance their understanding of what is going on in global markets.

The Stock News app is well-known for its clean and easy-to-use interface. A modern design with intuitive navigation makes the process of browsing smooth and interesting.

The application also offers an advanced search engine and bookmark feature that can save any article for future reference.

Where crypto news meet stock news

Now the Stock News team has proudly announced that its source list has been updated with U.Today - the top-level cryptocurrency and blockchain news outlet.

As such, the Stock News audience can now dive into the world of 'magic Internet money'. Stock traders will be able to utilize their new level of understanding of the blockchain realm to add crypto to their portfolios.

Last but not least, readers of Stock News will get detailed price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP as well as how-tos, guides, articles and product reviews.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!