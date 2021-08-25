Crypto Influencers Consider Abandoning TikTok Due to Stringent Rules

TikTok influencers who routinely publish cryptocurrency content are looking for alternatives after the popular video-sharing app prohibited the promotion of digital assets.



A slew of creators who spoke to CNBC expressed their disassociation with the new policy, with Lucas Dimos going as far as saying that they are “dying out” on the platform:

We’re dying out here. We’re floundering. We’ve tried to build a community and guide this whole movement in the right direction.

Those crypto influencers who aspire to educate their followers about the new industry feel like they’ve been lumped together with a slew of scams that have permeated the industry. Instead of focusing exclusively on fraudulent posts, TikTok chose to crack down on the whole sector:



While they may have blocked the scam posts, all of us creators are unable to post any of our content.