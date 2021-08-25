Crypto Influencers Consider Abandoning TikTok Due to Stringent Rules

News
Wed, 08/25/2021 - 18:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
TikTok’s cryptocurrency influencers claim that they are dying out
Crypto Influencers Consider Abandoning TikTok Due to Stringent Rules
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

TikTok influencers who routinely publish cryptocurrency content are looking for alternatives after the popular video-sharing app prohibited the promotion of digital assets.

A slew of creators who spoke to CNBC expressed their disassociation with the new policy, with Lucas Dimos going as far as saying that they are “dying out” on the platform:

We’re dying out here. We’re floundering. We’ve tried to build a community and guide this whole movement in the right direction.

Those crypto influencers who aspire to educate their followers about the new industry feel like they’ve been lumped together with a slew of scams that have permeated the industry. Instead of focusing exclusively on fraudulent posts, TikTok chose to crack down on the whole sector:

While they may have blocked the scam posts, all of us creators are unable to post any of our content.

Related
Bitcoin Stages Sudden Recovery as Funding Turns Positive


As reported by U.Today, Tik Tok, which thrived during the meme coin mania by attracting a large number of creators, made a U-turn back in July. Its updated branded content policy imposed a blanket ban on promoting financial services (including cryptocurrencies).

Despite kneecapping crypto creators, Tik Tok, which recently surpassed Facebook as the world’s most downloaded app, recently gave the industry a major mainstream adoption push.  

Last week, the company inked its first music streaming partnership with blockchain company Audius, which runs both on Ethereum and Solana.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Crypto Enthusiasts Purchase Billboard Attacking Alabama Senator Richard Shelby
08/25/2021 - 20:02
Crypto Enthusiasts Purchase Billboard Attacking Alabama Senator Richard Shelby
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Crypto Influencers Consider Abandoning TikTok Due to Stringent Rules
08/25/2021 - 18:15
Crypto Influencers Consider Abandoning TikTok Due to Stringent Rules
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Blockchain AgTech Innovators Dimitra Join ZenX Incubator
08/25/2021 - 17:45
Blockchain AgTech Innovators Dimitra Join ZenX Incubator
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov