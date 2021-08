Crypto Influencers Consider Abandoning TikTok Due to Stringent Rules

TikTok influencers who routinely publish cryptocurrency content are looking for alternatives after the popular video-sharing app prohibited the promotion of digital assets.



A slew of creators who spoke to CNBC expressed their disassociation with the new policy, with Lucas Dimos going as far as saying that they are “dying out” on the platform:

We’re dying out here. We’re floundering. We’ve tried to build a community and guide this whole movement in the right direction.

Those crypto influencers who aspire to educate their followers about the new industry feel like they’ve been lumped together with a slew of scams that have permeated the industry. Instead of focusing exclusively on fraudulent posts, TikTok chose to crack down on the whole sector:



While they may have blocked the scam posts, all of us creators are unable to post any of our content.

As reported by U.Today , Tik Tok, which thrived during the meme coin mania by attracting a large number of creators, made a U-turn back in July. Its updated branded content policy imposed a blanket ban on promoting financial services (including cryptocurrencies).Despite kneecapping crypto creators, Tik Tok, which recently surpassed Facebook as the world’s most downloaded app, recently gave the industry a major mainstream adoption push.Last week, the company inked its first music streaming partnership with blockchain company Audius , which runs both on Ethereum and Solana.