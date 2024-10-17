Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CSO at Ripple Swell: New Ways to Track Crypto Scams Discovered

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Coinbase CSO at Ripple Swell: Tools to Investigate crypto scams surpass those of USD scams
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 13:14
    Coinbase CSO at Ripple Swell: New Ways to Track Crypto Scams Discovered
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Among the keynote speakers at the currently running Ripple Swell event is Coinbase chief security officer (CSO) Philip Martin. During a fireside chat with Ripple’s VP and Deputy General Counsel Deborah McCrimmon, Martin elaborated on the topic of cryptocurrency scams.

    Crypto scams easier to track than USD scams: Coinbase CSO

    While mentioning that they continue to evolve, Martin said that strategies to avoid and oppose them are not lagging behind.

    Martin revealed that compared to the earlier days of crypto, now those who investigate crypto scams have so much more information available both on individually-made transactions and on an aggregate basis.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets $900 Million in 24-Hour Bullish Whale Craze
    Dogecoin Founder Stresses Crucial Role of Satoshi Nakamoto
    'Bizzare Move': Ripple CTO Speaks out on SEC Appeal Fail
    SEC v. Ripple: Has Regulator Missed Key Deadline?

    “The more assets are involved in the investigation, he said, the more law enforcement is going to pursue that investigation.”

    Advertisement

    In particular, he mentioned that modern tools now allow investigators to look at the volume of transactions and track their destination. They can make assumptions as to whether the destination address is illicit or not. Martin pointed out that this would be a very hard thing to do when trying to investigate the same things with U.S. dollar transfers.

    Related
    Ripple Transfers 42 Million RLUSD in 48 Hours, Community Abuzz
    Thu, 10/17/2024 - 08:09
    Ripple Transfers 42 Million RLUSD in 48 Hours, Community Abuzz
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple close to launching its enterprise-grade stablecoin

    As reported by U.Today earlier, Ripple has minted and transferred 42 million RLUSD stablecoins over the past two days in six batches, with the largest ones carrying 18 million and two moving nine million RLUSD each.

    Ripple USD has been in private beta since the start of August. In the last week of August, Ripple began to mint and then burn RLUSD. Recently, it drastically increased the number of minted stablecoins first to a million, and then to several millions.

    As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reminded followers earlier this week in an X post, this has been almost a year in the making. The Ripple boss intends to make RLUSD “the gold standard for enterprise-grade stablecoins.” Recently, Ripple unveiled its partner crypto exchanges and market makers that will help provide liquidity for the new stablecoin.

    It will not be used separately from XRP, however, according to Ripple President Monica Long – both assets are going to be used together.

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Scam #Coinbase #RLUSD #Brad Garlinghouse
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 17, 2024 - 12:58
    Shiba Inu Governance Update: Team Member Reveals Crucial Developments
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 17, 2024 - 12:49
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets $900 Million in 24-Hour Bullish Whale Craze
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Decentralized AI Summit at MIT votes OriginTrail, powered by Polkadot, as the best decentralized AI project
    Banking Transformation Summit 2024 Unveils Full Agenda and Speaker Lineup: Explore the Future of AI, Data, and Digital Transformation This November in Charlotte
    U2U Network Introduces First DePIN Subnet Node Sale for Decentralized Infrastructure Growth
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CSO at Ripple Swell: New Ways to Track Crypto Scams Discovered
    Shiba Inu Governance Update: Team Member Reveals Crucial Developments
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets $900 Million in 24-Hour Bullish Whale Craze
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD