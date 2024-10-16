Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Ahead of Launch

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin nearing its launch, with CEO Brad Garlinghouse aiming to establish it as gold standard for industry
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 8:29
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Ahead of Launch
    Cover image via U.Today
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlighouse has spoken out about the imminent launch of the company's own stablecoin, as Ripple USD, or RLUSD, approaches its long-awaited launch. Responding to the announcement of exchange partners for the digital asset pegged to the dollar, Garlinghouse made a bold statement that RLUSD will become the gold standard for enterprise-grade stablecoins.

    Built on trust, liquidity and compliance, RLUSD has been nearly a year in the making, the Ripple CEO said, and as its launch nears, it has trusted exchange partners, market makers and an advisory board.

    To ensure reliability, RLUSD is backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds, dollar deposits and cash equivalents. In addition, the company will issue an independent report on its reserves every month, compiled by San Francisco-based accounting firm BPM.

    According to Monica Long, the company is now operationally ready for the launch of the RLUSD. The last few days have seen massive transfers of millions of dollars into the stablecoin, as it is currently being tested on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum networks.

    However, there is still something to wait for as the New York Department of Financial Services has yet to approve the public launch of Ripple USD. From the very first announcement, it was made clear that the launch of the stablecoin would take place this year at the latest, so perhaps a green light from the NYDFS is not far away. 

    Optimism also comes from the words of Garlinghouse, who said in Korea last month that Ripple USD could launch in "weeks, not months."

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

