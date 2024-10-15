Advertisement
AD

    Ripple to Kick Off Swell Event. Will XRP Price Surge?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The XRP price remains in the green as Ripple prepares to kick off the Swell event
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 9:21
    Ripple to Kick Off Swell Event. Will XRP Price Surge?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company Ripple is preparing to kick off its annual Swell event. 

    Advertisement

    "Welcome to the eighth annual Ripple Swell," CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in a recent video. 

    This time around, the conference is going to take place in Miami, Florida. Notably, this is the very first Swell event held in the US since 2018. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple to Kick Off Swell Event. Will XRP Price Surge?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Secret of Surviving In Hard Times of Inflation
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin Is Alternative to Gold

    After gaining a lot of prominence during the 2017 cryptocurrency bull run, the company was arguably at the peak of its influence, with former US President Bill Clinton delivering a keynote speech at its San Francisco event. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple CTO: Nobody Cares What Satoshi Wanted for Bitcoin
    Sun, 10/13/2024 - 11:08
    Ripple CTO: Nobody Cares What Satoshi Wanted for Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Since then, Ripple has held events in such cities as Toronto, San Francisco, Singapore, London, and Dubai. Two of its events were also held virtually.

    Even though Swell events used to boost the price of XRP, this does not appear to be the case anymore. The controversial token is currently performing in line with the rest of the market. 

    The token is currently trading at $0.54 on the Bitstamp exchange, according to data provided by CoinGecko. 

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Secret of Surviving In Hard Times of Inflation
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Minutes Network Appoints Gaming & Web3 Veteran Jamie King, Former Rockstar Co-Founder, as Chief Marketing Officer
    FILLiquid Launches FIG Staking to Introduce Revenue Sharing for Its FIL Borrowing Platform
    Potech Launches Unparalleled AI Risk Assessment Service in the Middle East at GITEX 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple to Kick Off Swell Event. Will XRP Price Surge?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Secret of Surviving In Hard Times of Inflation
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD