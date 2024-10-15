Ripple to Kick Off Swell Event. Will XRP Price Surge?

San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company Ripple is preparing to kick off its annual Swell event.

"Welcome to the eighth annual Ripple Swell," CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in a recent video.

This time around, the conference is going to take place in Miami, Florida. Notably, this is the very first Swell event held in the US since 2018.

After gaining a lot of prominence during the 2017 cryptocurrency bull run, the company was arguably at the peak of its influence, with former US President Bill Clinton delivering a keynote speech at its San Francisco event.

Since then, Ripple has held events in such cities as Toronto, San Francisco, Singapore, London, and Dubai. Two of its events were also held virtually.

Even though Swell events used to boost the price of XRP, this does not appear to be the case anymore. The controversial token is currently performing in line with the rest of the market.

The token is currently trading at $0.54 on the Bitstamp exchange, according to data provided by CoinGecko.