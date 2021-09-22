Ekta
Charles Hoskinson Donates $20 Million to Get Language of Math Rewritten

Wed, 09/22/2021 - 08:06
Yuri Molchan
Founder of Cardano has donated $20 million in an attempt to change the world of mathematics
Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of Input Output Global, founder of Cardano, and co-founder of Ethereum, has announced that he made a $20 million donation to launch the Hoskinson Center for Formal Mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University—a private research university located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Sept. 22, Hoskinson tweeted that he was invited to make an announcement of the opening of the Center for Formal Mathematics named after him. The goal of donating $20 million and launching the new research center is to get the language of math rewritten.

Hoskinson is a tech entrepreneur and mathematician. In his present projects, Hoskinson aims at educating people about the crypto industry, cryptography and decentralization and how these may change the world in the future.

Elon Musk Throws His Weight Behind AMC’s Idea to Accept Dogecoin

Now, it seems that he is attempting to disrupt one of the fundamentals of crypto—math—hoping to disrupt the crypto sphere from this angle too.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

