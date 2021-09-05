Is Cardano Actually Broken? Charles Hoskinson Addresses Twitter Drama

News
Sun, 09/05/2021 - 09:03
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Charles Hoskinson described recent accusations on Twitter as “noise and FUD”
Is Cardano Actually Broken? Charles Hoskinson Addresses Twitter Drama
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The launch of smart contracts on Cardano’s public testnet has been tainted by a smear campaign spearheaded by Ethhub.io co-founder Anthony Sassano, one of the most vocal members of the Ethereum community.

Sassano posted a series of screenshots from a Reddit thread, which shed light on the concurrency issue faced by Minswap, a swap exchange on Cardano that went live on Sept. 3.

Users started receiving errors when trying to swap tokens and provide liquidity.   

Cardano’s extended unspent transaction output accounting model (EUTXO) can only handle one transaction output per block, rendering Minswap basically unusable.

After Sassano’s thread went viral, many jumped to the conclusion that Cardano’s smart contracts do not work, and the blockchain is simply broken.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Even some members of the community started claiming that such a problem would be a “death sentence” to Cardano while calling into question the team’s “peer-reviewed research.”  

However, decentralized Cardano-based exchange SundaeSwap Labs dispelled some common misconceptions about the issue, claiming that it’s actually possible to conduct many hundreds of transactions per block. It also floated the idea of creating an order book-based exchange on the Cardano blockchain, which would be unfeasible on Ethereum, or a hybrid exchange. SundaeSwap claims that it already has come up with its own solution.

Related
DeFi Giant Uniswap Under SEC Investigation, The Wall Street Journal Reports

“Noise and FUD”

During a recent ask-me-anything session, IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson slammed the recent accusations as “noise” and “FUD”:

Reddit won’t agree. Twitter won’t agree. Telegram won’t agree. Guys, it’s noise and it’s FUD. It is truly one of the hardest things in the world to build a truly scalable distributed system that is decentralized and admits Byzantine actors.   

The Cardano creator explains that scaling smart contracts will require off-chain processing solutions of the likes of Hydra, pointing to how Ethereum is investing in millions of dollars into solutions like Optimistic rollups (ORUs):

You can’t build these systems in a way where they scale at billions of transactions per second on one system. You have to divide and conquer, you have to batch, you have to pre-process, you have to move things into different domains.  

Hoskinson also said that it would possible to create a “super complicated” DEX as a side chain if there is enough commercial demand and commercial activity.

In the meantime, there are already some workarounds. Occam.fi, one of the Plutus Pioneer program participants, has already come up with a decentralized solution to the concurrency issue. ErgoDex fixes it by means of batching transactions, but it also creates centralization.

#Cardano News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum Recently Had Its First Deflationary Day. Here’s What It Means
09/05/2021 - 18:10
Ethereum Recently Had Its First Deflationary Day. Here’s What It Means
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Zilliqa (ZIL) to Have Its Own NFT Marketplace
09/05/2021 - 16:16
Zilliqa (ZIL) to Have Its Own NFT Marketplace
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano (ADA) Smart Contract Release to Catalyze Ethereum: Opinion
09/05/2021 - 16:07
Cardano (ADA) Smart Contract Release to Catalyze Ethereum: Opinion
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov