Elon Musk Throws His Weight Behind AMC’s Idea to Accept Dogecoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has supported AMC’s plan to accept joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin.



As reported by U.Today, CEO Adam Aron has run a poll to find out whether Twitteratis want the number one cinema chain in the U.S. to add the meme cryptocurrency as a payment option.

As of 4:04 a.m. UTC, 96,242 votes have been cast, with 71.6% of users getting behind the idea.



Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus urged his followers to not just vote on the poll but also to like Aron’s tweet in order to achieve greater engagement. This is exactly what Musk, the meme coin’s most powerful supporter, did.