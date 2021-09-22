Elon Musk Throws His Weight Behind AMC’s Idea to Accept Dogecoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has supported AMC’s plan to accept joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin.
As reported by U.Today, CEO Adam Aron has run a poll to find out whether Twitteratis want the number one cinema chain in the U.S. to add the meme cryptocurrency as a payment option.
As of 4:04 a.m. UTC, 96,242 votes have been cast, with 71.6% of users getting behind the idea.
Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus urged his followers to not just vote on the poll but also to like Aron’s tweet in order to achieve greater engagement. This is exactly what Musk, the meme coin’s most powerful supporter, did.
Earlier this year, SpaceX accepted Dogecoin for a lunar payload mission called DOGE-1 that will be launched next year.
In early May, Musk himself asked Twitter users’ opinion on whether Tesla should add Dogecoin payments in the form of a poll. After doing away with Bitcoin, the leading electric car company is yet to add to support for its not-so-frivolous parody.
Last month, the centibillionaire agreed with “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban that Dogecoin is “the strongest” cryptocurrency in terms of merchant adoption because of its community.