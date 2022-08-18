Chainlink (LINK), First Labs Announce Hackathon and Web3 Summit in Israel

Chainlink (LINK), largest decentralized oracle ecosystem, together with novel VC firm First Labs, shares details of major community event

Ethereum-based peer-to-peer oracles network Chainlink (LINK), in collaboration with Israeli VC majors First Labs (launched by Pitango), shares the agenda of their first-ever collaborative initiative for developers.

Chainlink (LINK), First Labs invite developers to hackathon; registration is underway

According to the official joint announcement by Chainlink (LINK) and Pitango's First Labs, an inaugural hackathon and Web3 summit kicks off in September 2022 in Israel.

Outlier Ventures, Reichman University Venture and MarketAcross, together with Israeli Web3 start-ups, are also backing the upcoming hackathon and conference.

The organizers invite all Web3 enthusiasts to work with key mentors and thought leaders in the cryptocurrency segment. This synergy will address major challenges in the crypto, blockchain and dApps spheres.

As of press time, registration for the events is underway. The agendas and timelines of the summit and hackathon will be unveiled on August 25, 2022.

Growing Israeli start-ups ecosystem

David Post, managing director for corporate development and strategy at Chainlink Labs, is excited by the opportunities unlocked for developers in the Israeli blockchain community:

We see a lot of exciting opportunities for the Israeli tech community to contribute to Web3. To help drive innovation, we’re collaborating with First Labs on the first-ever Web3 hackathon in Tel Aviv, with attendees able to gain exclusive access to top-tier mentors and thought leaders. We’re looking forward to seeing what the Israeli startup ecosystem develops with the support of Chainlink, the industry-leading oracle solution.

Ayal Itzkoviz, managing partner at Pitango, is certain that the joint initiative with Chainlink (LINK) will introduce new phase of Web2-to-Web3 transition for various use cases:

We believe that in the coming years Web3 will break the boundaries of the crypto community and become a dominant modality for data sharing and novel applications used by native Web3 users and legacy “web2” users and organizations. We’re honored to partner with Chainlink Labs, the global leader in connecting real-world data into the blockchain networks, and together to assist the thriving Web3 Israeli ecosystem realize its full potential.

First Labs is a crypto-centric unit of Pitango, a cutting-edge VC firm headquartered in Israel. Launched in 2022, it focused on backing early-stage Web3 start-ups in their fundraising efforts.