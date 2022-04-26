Cardano's IOHK Shares Growth Updates with New Integrations Reached: Details

IOHK has shared information about the most important updates to the Cardano ecosystem

Cardano's parent company, IOHK, has shared information about the most important updates to the Cardano ecosystem, including listings, mainnet launches, migrations, partnerships and more.

A long thread included information about various projects concentrated on developing a variety of solutions. In the past week, IagonOfficial, a cloud computing platform, announced its migration to Cardano.

🤯 With nearly 900 projects #BuildingOnCardano, #DEXs, marketplaces, lenders, #NFTs, wallets, incubators...(you name it) keeping track of the latest news becomes a challenging task 🧵 — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) April 26, 2022

Following the move, IagonOfficial has over 50% of its token supply bridged from Ethereum.

Cardano's first NFT loan platform, Lending Pond, also went live on mainnet. The platform allows the use of Cardano NFTs to get a loan attained over 90,000 in volume within one week of mainnet launch. The NFT loan platform also announced its partnership with Cardano-based DEX Sundaeswap.

In the past week, Cardano's commercial arm, EMURGO, unveiled its partnership with Blockpass to onboard on-chain KYC in its regulatory compliance bid. Through this collaboration, Blockpass will add Cardano crypto addresses to the Blockpass app and offer on-chain KYC services for Cardano ecosystem projects, optimizing their KYC requirements.

More than 3,000 NFTs minted as Cardano and Terra Virtua launch official collaboration

IOHK has shared the news of the arrival of Cardano Summit NFTs, which marks the official collaboration of Cardano and Terra Virtua, stating that over 3,000 pieces have been minted.

3K+ Summit NFTs have been minted so far! 🙌🏼 You can mint your Summit NFTs now, too. Just follow a few simple steps, as described in this video and laid out on @TerraVirtuaHQ https://t.co/s35iDyT2ct — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) April 25, 2022

As covered by U.Today, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and Jawad Ashraf, Terra Virtua CEO, held Twitter Spaces to discuss Cardano and Terra Virtua's collaboration and future plans on April 25.

Despite the progress made with network growth, ADA remains undervalued. According to CoinMarketCap data, ADA was trading at $0.89 at the time of publication, up 7% in the last 24 hours. As on-chain and market data provided by Santiment suggest, Cardano and other altcoins have entered a historical ''buying opportunity'' zone, according to MVRV Divergence, as covered earlier by U.Today.